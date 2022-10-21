Real Madrid faces a Sevilla that is not going through a good moment. The whites will not be able to count on Dani Ceballos or Mariano Díaz. Everything indicates that Thibaut Courtois will not be available either, whose injury is taking too long. There will be some rotation, as Real Madrid faces a Champions League duel on Tuesday that, despite being already qualified, they will want to win with a vengeance.
Face a Sevilla that clings to the last options of sneaking into a round of 16 more than quoted.
This will be the possible line-up chosen by Carlo Ancelotti to face the Seville team:
BY: LUNIN– The Ukrainian goalkeeper is proving that this team has a substitute for a while. Between that he will not get rid of the best goalkeeper in the world, but he is surprising many.
LD: DANI CARVAJAL– Many already saw it as impossible for Carvajal to reach that level again that made the world fall in love, since nothing could be further from the truth. He will be a very important footballer in the World Cup in Qatar for Spain.
CB: DAVID ALABA– For many he is the best central defender in LaLiga. The Austrian performs more in that position than on the left side.
DFC: EDER MILITAO– The carioca already rubs shoulders with the largest in that demarcation. His performance will be key, covering the numerous centers that Sevilla hangs in the area per game.
LI: FERLAND MENDY– we’re talking about one of the most underrated defenders on the planet. The former Olympique de Lyon player has no rival in that position. One of the best defenders in LaLiga.
DCM: AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI– He came as a natural replacement for Casemiro and has become a very important player for this Real Madrid team. He creates, generates and destroys. He has it all.
MVI: LUKA MODRIC– It seems very difficult to say a bad word in Croatian. Little by little he is becoming one of the great legends of Real Madrid.
MVD: TONI KROOS– The game that the German against FC Barcelona completed is worthy of study. This season is enjoying a freshness that we did not see last year.
ED: RODRYGO GOES– The carioca will replace Fede Valverde who needs rest. The charrúa is irreplaceable in this Real Madrid, but Rodrygo is little by little becoming a capital footballer.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA– We are running out of adjectives to describe the new Ballon d’Or. Extraordinary footballer capable of doing everything well on the offensive plot. His decision-making ability is the best on the planet.
EI: VINICIUS JUNIOR– The Brazilian is an essential player in the recent successes of the merengue team. He is already one of the best in the world and no one can take away his status.
#Real #Madrids #starting #lineup #face #Sevilla #Ancelotti #rest #Fede #Valverde
Leave a Reply