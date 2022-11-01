Real Madrid plays for first place in the group against Celtic. It will be a match where Ancelotti gives opportunities to players like Lucas or Asensio, but he has to get the three points yes or yes. Benzema points out that he will not be in the eleven again. Here we leave you the possible eleven that Carlo may have in mind:
BY: COURTOIS- It is the best in the world. Despite the fact that he has not started the season as he finished it, there is no one who can take his place in this team.
LD: LUCAS VÁZQUEZ- He is not having much of a role this year between injuries and the good moment Carvajal is going through, but he aims to start in a game where Madrid is superior a priori.
DFC: MILITAO- the future of Real Madrid passes through his boots. He did not play as a starter against Girona and Madrid failed to get the three points. Against Celtic he is expected to start.
DFC: RUDIGER- he played against Girona as a starter and left some performance that the Santiago Bernabéu crowd did not like very much, but he is gaining the coach’s trust and aims to start in a match like this.
LI: FERLAND MENDY– is the safest player in the world playing as a left back. Everything indicates that he will start again against Celtic. Alaba is not to play ahead of him.
DCM: AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI– He will return to eleven after resting against Girona due to some inconvenience. His absence was very noticeable, he is a differential player this year at Real Madrid. Camavinga is not worth being his substitute.
MVI: MODRIC– he looks physically tired. The players are seeing that the World Cup is coming and they are slowing down. Luke is one of those cases.
MVD: TONI KROOS– is being his best season. One of the good things about Toni is that he will not play in the World Cup, so he points out that he will be the starter until the big event in Qatar begins.
EI: VINICIUS JUNIOR– The Brazilian is the player who is carrying all the weight of the Whites’ attack this season, but without Benzema he is much less of a player. The French power him in all aspects.
ED: VALVERDE- He has returned to training with the group normally. He is one of the irreplaceable players at Real Madrid this season. He will play close to the right flank.
DC: ASENSIO– Ancelotti has given him a lot of confidence in the last few games, and why not, against Celtic, who are barely playing for a place as first in the group against an inferior rival, he could start.
