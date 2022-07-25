Real Madrid will once again have another pre-season game against América. After the defeat against Barcelona here we leave you the novelties that Ancelotti could introduce in the eleven:
He is the best in the world in his position. He showed it again in the previous game against Barcelona. The amount of resources that he has when it comes to stopping begins to be worrying. He will be under sticks again.
He missed the first game due to a blow suffered in training, but for this appointment everything points to him playing as a starter. All madridistas expect Dani to start the season the way he finished it last year.
Ancelotti made it clear at a press conference that he wants his central partner to be Alaba and Militao. He believes they are the foundation of the team and having played together last season he wants them to continue to be the starters.
He did not play as a starter in the first game. Ancelotti tried the Rudiger experiment from the lateral. Something difficult to explain. You sign one of the best centre-backs in the world as a free agent and try him out as a full-back.
He did not play to give entry to Tchouameni as a starter in the 4-3-3. Watching the game that came out against Barcelona with that formation, it’s hard to think that he’s going to play that way again. 4-4-2 is expected to return.
The preseason is for experiments. A double pivot between Casemiro and Tchouameni could give Real Madrid a lot next season. We’ll see if it works for Carlo after a very weak first game for the Frenchman.
He will play thrown to the right. It’s still a cannon. He has come back the same or better than last season physically. The shot he has is one of the weapons that Ancelotti should start using more often. He has one of the best shots in the world.
With freedom of movement. Arriving above, descending to create, appearing from the right or from the left. Luka is a unique and unrepeatable player. Possibly it is one of the last seasons where we can enjoy him.
It is the great bet of Real Madrid. Vini is already a reality. A player who assumes responsibilities, who asks for the ball when it burns others, who begins to be mature in front of goal. Ownership of him is expected.
Training is already leaving details of its quality. Maybe it’s too soon to see him as a starter having joined the preseason late, but after seeing how Madrid didn’t shoot on goal in the first game, it wouldn’t be strange for him to bet on him.
#Real #Madrids #starting #eleven #face #América #Ancelotti
Leave a Reply