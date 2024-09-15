The current Champions League champions will make their debut in the new format of the European competition against the current Bundesliga runners-up, Stuttgart. Real Madrid will host the Germans on Tuesday 17 September in a year where they seem to have a good chance of finishing first in the big group that is currently in the Champions League.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Real Madrid:
BY: Thibaut Courtois – The Belgian goalkeeper remains one of the team’s most solid players, providing security between the posts with his reflexes and presence in the area. Courtois is essential to keep the defence calm, especially with the absences in central defence.
LD: Daniel Carvajal – He returns as one of the most experienced and essential players in defence. His ability to go forward and create play on the right flank will be crucial, in addition to his leadership and defensive solidity.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger – The German remains the mainstay of the defence in the absence of Alaba. Rüdiger brings physicality, aggression and experience to the defensive line, and is also a threat from set pieces.
DFC: Eder Militao – Militao has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world. His speed, strength in the air and ability to anticipate plays make him a crucial defensive bulwark for Madrid.
LI: Mendy- He was back in the starting eleven last week against Real Sociedad and will be back in the starting eleven in Real Madrid’s debut in this first round of the Champions League against Stuttgart
MCD: Aurelién Tchouaméni – In midfield and after being injured, Tchouaméni will be key to giving the team balance. His ability to intercept balls, break lines and distribute play will be essential to control the pace of the match.
MC: Luka Modric – Despite Bellingham’s recovery, Modric could start as the Englishman is not 100%. The Croatian continues to show his class and vision of the game, being able to control the pace of the match and link up with the forwards. Modric brings a unique combination of experience, technique and leadership, qualities that will be crucial in such a demanding match.
MC: Federico Valverde – The Uruguayan is known for his tireless energy and versatility in midfield. Valverde contributes both in attack and defence, and his ability to get into the opposition box makes him a lethal weapon in quick transitions.
EI: Vinicius Junior – The Brazilian remains one of the main sources of danger in the Real Madrid attack. His speed, dribbling and ability to finish in the final third of the pitch make Vinicius a constant threat to the opposing defence.
DC: Kylian Mbappé – After his brace in the last matchday, Mbappé is the team’s main offensive reference. His speed, goalscoring ability and his understanding with the other forwards will be fundamental for Madrid’s success in this match.
ED: Rodrygo Goes – He completes the attacking trident with his ability and vision to link up with his teammates. Rodrygo provides dribbling and goals, and his presence on the right wing will be key to opening up spaces in Stuttgart’s defence.
This is what Real Madrid’s possible lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger and Mendy
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Valverde and Modric
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé
