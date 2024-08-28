For this third round of LaLiga we will have a midweek match and Real Madrid will play against Las Palmas next Thursday, August 29 at 9:30 p.m. Spanish time at the Gran Canaria stadium. Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Real Madrid for this match.
BY: Thibaut Courtois – The Belgian goalkeeper remains one of the pillars of Real Madrid. With his ability to make spectacular saves and his dominant presence in the area, Courtois guarantees security between the posts, being fundamental in keeping the goal at bay.
LD: Daniel Carvajal – The experienced right-back provides balance between defence and attack. With his ability to get forward and his defensive rigour, Carvajal remains a reliable option for Ancelotti on the right flank.
DFC: Eder Militao – Militao has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world. His speed, strength in the air and ability to anticipate plays make him a crucial defensive bulwark for Madrid.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger – The German defender is known for his toughness and leadership in defence. With his physical strength and aggressiveness, Rüdiger brings solidity and character to Madrid’s back line, perfectly complementing Militao.
LI: MENDY – He returns from suspension and returns to the starting lineup after Fran García took his place against Valladolid on matchday 2 of LaLiga
MCD: Aurelién Tchouaméni – Tchouaméni is the anchor of Madrid’s midfield, responsible for recovering balls and protecting the defence. His ability to read the game and his physical strength make him an elite defensive midfielder.
MC: Federico Valverde – The Uruguayan is known for his tireless energy and versatility in midfield. Valverde contributes both in attack and defence, and his ability to get into the opposition box makes him a lethal weapon in quick transitions.
MC: Luka Modric – With Jude Bellingham out of training due to injury, Luka Modric is positioned as the best replacement for the Englishman, although he could also include Arda Güler, as he did against Valladolid, or Daniel Ceballos. The Croatian has a good chance of making his debut at the Bernabéu as captain.
ED: Rodrygo Goes – Rodrygo continues to grow as one of the most promising attackers in world football. His ability to break through, his dribbling and his goal-scoring instinct make him a constant threat to opposing defences.
EI: Vinícius Junior – Vinicius has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. His blistering speed, his ability in one-on-one situations and his ability to finish make him a key player for Real Madrid’s attack.
DC: Kylian Mbappé – The jewel in Madrid’s crown. Mbappé arrives at the Bernabéu with the expectation of leading the team to new successes. With his explosive speed, finishing ability and talent to create danger in any situation, Mbappé is the player to watch and the great hope of Madridistas to win titles.
This is what Real Madrid’s possible lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger and Modric
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Valverde and Modric
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé
