Real Madrid and Real Betis face off in the fourth round of LaLiga EA Sports 24/25 at the Santiago Bernabéu. Los Merengues will be looking to break their streak of draws, after drawing against Las Palmas in the previous round. For their part, Betis arrive with high morale after qualifying for the league phase of the Conference League, although they are still looking for their first victory in the Spanish league. This clash promises to be a balanced duel, as both teams try to consolidate after an irregular start to the season, with Real Madrid as the favourites at home.
BY: Thibaut Courtois – The Belgian goalkeeper remains one of the pillars of Real Madrid. With his ability to make spectacular saves and his dominant presence in the area, Courtois guarantees security between the posts, being fundamental in keeping the goal at bay.
LD: Daniel Carvajal – The experienced right-back provides balance between defence and attack. With his ability to get forward and his defensive rigour, Carvajal remains a reliable option for Ancelotti on the right flank.
DFC: Eder Militao – Militao has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world. His speed, strength in the air and ability to anticipate plays make him a crucial defensive bulwark for Madrid.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger – The German defender is known for his toughness and leadership in defence. With his physical strength and aggressiveness, Rüdiger brings solidity and character to Madrid’s back line, perfectly complementing Militao.
LI: Mendy- Second consecutive matchday after his absence due to suspension in matchday 2. His role in matchday three did not go unnoticed as he had a lot of work against a Canary Islands team that put in a lot of defensive effort.
MCD: Aurelién Tchouaméni – Tchouaméni is the anchor of Madrid’s midfield, responsible for recovering balls and protecting the defence. His ability to read the game and his physical strength make him an elite defensive midfielder.
MC: Federico Valverde – The Uruguayan is known for his tireless energy and versatility in midfield. Valverde contributes both in attack and defence, and his ability to get into the opposition box makes him a lethal weapon in quick transitions.
MC: Arda Güler – With Jude Bellingham out of training due to injury, the coach may now rely on Arda Güler as he did with Brahím last time. The team lacks imagination in the attacking zone, and the Turk is a true genius in that regard.
ED: Rodrygo Goes – Rodrygo continues to grow as one of the most promising attackers in world football. His ability to break through, his dribbling and his goal-scoring instinct make him a constant threat to opposing defences.
EI: Vinícius Junior – Vinicius has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. His blistering speed, his ability in one-on-one situations and his ability to finish make him a key player for Real Madrid’s attack.
DC: Kylian Mbappé – The jewel in Madrid’s crown. Mbappé arrives at the Bernabéu with the expectation of leading the team to new successes. With his explosive speed, finishing ability and talent to create danger in any situation, Mbappé is the player to watch and the great hope of Madridistas to win titles.
This is what Real Madrid’s possible lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger and Mendy
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Valverde and Güler
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé
