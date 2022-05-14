Real Madrid continues to play the remaining LaLiga games with only one objective after having already won the title, to prepare for the Champions League final. The Whites must play the remaining two games of the league championship trying to find a balance between not risking with vital players and continuing to compete to reach the final with a bang.
Tomorrow’s rival for the people of Madrid will be Cádiz, which will not be an easy and soft contender to beat, since they are risking permanence. Therefore, it is likely that in this meeting there will be several rotations in order to protect the players necessary to aspire to win the Champions League. Even so, we will not see Luka Modric serving a penalty for card accumulation. Ancelotti will also be without David Alaba, Vallejo, Marcelo, Miguel and Gareth Bale due to injury.
For this reason, it is likely that we will see Jovic instead of Karim Benzema, as a reference, while in defense we can expect Militao and Nacho to be the central defenders. In goal we will see Lunin again, since the goalkeeper has barely been able to play this season. On the right we would see Lucas Vázquez and on the left it is most likely that Mendy will play. In midfield Valverde is a fixture, and together with Camavinga, we will see a well-balanced team. Ceballos could be with them, and above we should see Asensio and Rodrygo together with Jovic. This would be the eleven:
Lunin; Lucas, Nacho, Militao, Mendy; Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos; Rodrygo, Jovic and Mariano.
