The best soccer teams in the world are in a tough fight for Haaland, one of the forwards with the greatest future and with a great present. The young Norwegian has shown to have a privileged physical condition and great goalscoring ability, which is why the best clubs yearn for him to sign for all the titles.
One of them is Real Madrid, which despite the fact that its main objective is to sign Mbappé, does not rule out another star signing like Haaland. To do this, they need to lighten salary mass, since the whites already have a team with many stars with a corresponding salary, and one of the candidates to leave in the summer market would be Hazard.
If a good offer does not arrive for the Belgian, the white team considers offering him a loan to a Premier team, which could take over the record. Arsenal appear to be the best positioned team to host Hazard, who would return to London, in the league in which he shone.
Real Madrid is also considering selling Marco Asensio if a good offer arrives. Milan showed interest, and with the departure of these two players, added to the end of Bale’s contract, the white team would have a place for Haaland, and could form the best striker in Europe along with Vinicius, Benzema and Mbappé.
#Real #Madrids #plan #sign #Haaland
Leave a Reply