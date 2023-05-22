the season of real Madrid It is practically finished and it is time to look at the transfer market. One of the positions that needs to be reinforced this summer is that of forward, because the season of Karim Benzema It has been very far from that of a first level striker and a guarantee replacement is needed. At the moment there is nothing clear on how to reinforce this position, but there are already several options.
The operation is conditioned by the next market, since if an attempt is made to sign Haaland or Mbappé, this summer’s reinforcement would have to be in the short term, a more veteran and proven striker to plug the hole this year. In this case, it has started to ring Roberto Firmino, who this season has seen almost no minutes at Liverpool with the arrivals of Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo. The Brazilian has a similar style to Benzema and could be a very good option.
Another option that might not be so short term is Harry Kane. The Tottenham striker sees the only team in his career move away from the top of the Premier League and could leave at the end of the season. At 29 years old, he hasn’t won any trophy and the train is beginning to pass, so an arrival at a big team in Europe would be the most logical thing.
Thinking of a long-term option, Vlahovic he would be on the Real Madrid list again. The Serbian striker would be a good bet to rest Karim Benzema and also thinking about a future without the Frenchman, more than proven in one of Europe’s major leagues.
The other young forward that sounds like for Real Madrid is Goncalo Ramos. The Benfica striker surprised in the World Cup and has shown to be a great ‘killer’. The Portuguese is in the crosshairs of several European clubs and his signing could be complicated if several offers arrive.
Finally, Kolo Muani It is another option for large teams. Everything indicates that he will leave this summer, but it seems that Bayern Munich has his signing quite advanced.
