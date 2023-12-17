Following their remarkable 4-1 victory against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid embark on a crucial series of matches that will define their path in the season. From La Liga clashes to European competitions, we will analyze the exciting schedule of the next five games, exploring the challenges and opportunities that await the team from the Spanish capital.
Real Madrid will close the year 2023 by visiting a complicated field like Mendizorroza to face Alavés. The Basque team is in the middle of the table and will want to close the year giving joy to its fans.
Real Madrid will begin the year 2024 at the Santiago Bernabéu hosting Mallorca. The Balearic team is not at its best and needs to find victory again, the good news is that the rest of the teams in the lower zone are not winning either.
The first weekend of January is reserved for the Copa del Rey. The draw for the round of 32 brings the party to Arandina, who celebrated the match against Real Madrid in style. Let's remember that they eliminated Cádiz in the previous round.
We will have a Madrid derby to open 2024, and it will be outside of Spain. Riyadh hosts the Spanish Super Cup and the Madrid teams seek to reach the final, where they will play against Osasuna or FC Barcelona.
Getafe faces Real Madrid on January 14 in a duel that promises intensity in the second round of La Liga. With the whites looking to maintain their position in the table, and Getafe aiming to surprise, this match promises emotions and tactical strategies on the pitch.
