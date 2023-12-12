Real Madrid won 2-3 against Unión Berlin in a very difficult match. The locals took the lead right at the end of the first half, but Ancelotti's men knew how to recover and ended up winning with a double from Joselu and a goal from Ceballos. Real Madrid now looks to its next challenges, the League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.
Real Madrid and Villarreal will meet again after all the controversy surrounding Baena and Valverde. This is possibly one of the most complicated games left for the Whites this year, despite the fact that the Yellow Submarine is not going through a good moment.
Real Madrid will close the year 2023 by visiting a complicated field like Mendizorroza to face Alavés. The Basque team is in the middle of the table and will want to close the year giving joy to its fans.
Real Madrid will begin the year 2024 at the Santiago Bernabéu hosting Mallorca. The Balearic team is not at its best and needs to find victory again, the good news is that the rest of the teams in the lower zone are not winning either.
The first weekend of January is reserved for the Copa del Rey. The draw for the round of 32 brings the party to Arandina, who celebrated the match against Real Madrid in style. Let's remember that they eliminated Cádiz in the previous round.
We will have a Madrid derby to open 2024, and it will be outside of Spain. Riyadh hosts the Spanish Super Cup and the Madrid teams seek to reach the final, where they will play against Osasuna or FC Barcelona.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Álaves
|
December 21
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN La Liga
|
Majorca
|
January 3
|
19:15 ESP, 15:15 ARG, 12:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN La Liga
|
Arandine
|
January 6th
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
RTVE
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
January 10
|
To be confirmed
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar+
