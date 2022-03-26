Real Madrid are looking for a high-level third central defender, and like any great team they need one. The Whites need a defender with guarantees, but still with a great future, so that he can accept a secondary role, since the Militao-Alaba couple is giving great results. Even so, if one of these is injured, Real Madrid have to go to Nacho, who is a good central defender, but for an important appointment he could fall short.
Also, there are times that Alaba could go to left back, and a substitute would be needed in his position. Therefore, the signing of a central defender seems very important, and the whites would have noticed Araujo. The Uruguayan would be the perfect option, as he fits the profile we discussed. He is young, but he already has a personality and performance guarantees, and he could also leave for an affordable price since his contract ends in a year.
The problem is a Barça player. Real Madrid doesn’t care about that, in fact if they can take away a player with as much future as Araujo, the better. But in football codes that could be considered a betrayal, and we don’t know if the Uruguayan is ready for a legion of culés fans to start reproaching him for this decision, and even, unfortunately, insult him.
Barça wants Araujo to stay, but in terms of salary they cannot compete against other teams. The Uruguayan central defender must choose between money or securities. Personally, I think that with the future ahead of him, thinking about economics now would be a mistake. Araujo has established himself in one of the best clubs in Europe, signing a contract with them would make him continue in the elite for several years, and if he later chooses to leave, he will surely be able to find better conditions than now. As for him, Real Madrid will have to continue tempting him, as he is a great option to reinforce the defence.
