The wait is desperate at Real Madrid’s Ciudad Deportiva during this international break and the matches being played in the Nations League and South American Qualifiers. The injuries keep coming and Carlo Ancelotti and company are seeing the infirmary grow in this stormy start to the season for the Merengue in this regard.
The fact is that in these few games played so far (4 in the League and the European Super Cup against Atalanta with a title included) there has already been a trail of 7 injured for Casablanca, who are seeing how the options for substitutes for important positions such as defence and midfield, preferably, are dwindling.
The list already included some important names even before these international matches: David Alaba has been injured since the end of last year and as his recovery has not been the best, his return to the pitch has been delayed. The Austrian is joined by Bellingham (he still has 15 days to recover), Camavinga (he suffered an injury in training prior to the Super Cup and has not yet returned) and Ceballos (grade III sprain affecting the ligaments in his right ankle: six to eight weeks out, suffered against Betis last weekend).
When everything was already quite complicated, Mendy and Tchouameni suffered different discomforts in France that took them out of the call-up for Didier Deschamps’ team and they have returned to the Ciudad Deportiva Blanca to recover, making the team’s formation more complex since, for example, the Spaniard Fran García can occupy the place at left back, but in the absence of Camavinga, if Tchoua is not available to return against Real Sociedad next week, ‘Carleto’ will have to improvise with a player in the centre of the field.
They are joined by Eder Militao, as the Brazilian centre-back suffers from a muscle injury in his right thigh and it seems unlikely that he will be ready for the match at Anoeta on 14 September. At this rate and with the rest of the absences, such as the youth player Jacobo Ramón, who will be out for 10-15 days due to discomfort in his right thigh, it seems that this may be Jesús Vallejo’s time to play alongside Antonio Rüdiger, as they are the only two healthy centre-backs.
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
EDER MILITAO
|
Two weeks out. Muscular problems not yet specified by the club.
|
JUDE BELLINGHAM
|
Thin plantar muscle of his right leg. Two more weeks of recovery.
|
AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI
|
Problem in the left foot that would not be serious.
|
Ferland Mendy
|
Discomfort in the right tibia.
|
CAMAVINGA
|
Sprained internal collateral ligament in the left knee. He has 20 more days to recover.
|
Daniel Ceballos
|
Grade III sprain with ligament involvement in the right ankle. One month out.
|
DAVID ALABA
|
Anterior ligament tear in the left knee in December 2023. Due to various physical issues, there is still no exact return date.
|
Jacob Ramon
|
Muscle injury in the right thigh. 10-15 days out.
While waiting for the date to be played this weekend in Europe for the Nations League and at the beginning of next week in South America, Real Madrid hopes not to continue to swell the list of casualties, taking into account that many could recover in Spain and be called up again for the next FIFA date in October.
