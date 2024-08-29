Real Madrid is one of the most powerful clubs in Europe, it is the current champion of La Liga and the current champion of the UEFA Champions League, nothing less. Real Madrid currently has a world-class squad and a number of players have been linked to the white club in this transfer market.
Although there is still time to close the deal, the reality is that the Merengue board will not be signing any more players available to Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, so they will be playing with the current squad.
In any case, thinking and imagining that the merengue club really signed all those players who have been linked to the institution, this would be the ideal lineup.
BY: COURTOIS – An old acquaintance who has had some impressive nights in a Real Madrid shirt will continue in goal, and although he missed most of last season due to a serious injury, a player of his stature has to be a starter. And so it has been.
LD: CARVAJAL – It couldn’t be another player, and the possibility of bringing a right-back into the squad hasn’t even been considered, given that Dani Carvajal is a winner of everything: La Liga, Champions League, Nations League, Euro Cup… One of the best right-backs of the moment.
DFC: MILITARY – The Brazilian centre-back experienced the same situation as his teammate Thibaut Courtois last season. A long-term injury kept him off the pitch for several months. Now, fully recovered, he has his place back in the starting eleven.
DFC: RÜDIGER – Accompanying Militao is Rüdiger, who has won the hearts of all Real Madrid fans for his performance and his “craziness”. The German is the starter for Ancelotti.
LI: ALPHONSO DAVIES – The Canadian is the player who has been most talked about as a possible replacement for Real Madrid and the left-back position. In the end, he will not make it, at least not this season. Davies will play for Bayern Munich this year. The dream of the Madrid board.
MCD: TCHOUAMENI – In the midfield we see Tchouaméni, who is a player who has Ancelotti’s trust, even more so with the departure of Kroos, and has guaranteed minutes.
MCD: VALVERDE – The Uruguayan is a key player for Real Madrid thanks to his determination, his commitment and his attitude on the pitch. A versatile player who can play in various positions and perform with a high grade from then on.
MD: RODRYGO – One of Real Madrid’s Brazilian gems. Rodrygo, who plays on the right and plays in the middle, is a very dangerous player for opposing defenders. Ancelotti is aware of the quality and goal-scoring instinct that has given Real Madrid so much joy over the years.
MCO: BELLINGHAM – The English midfielder was the signing of last season, having immediately put in performances worthy of a world-class player. The Englishman has quickly won the hearts of all Real Madrid fans.
MY: VINICIUS – A player who is in the eye of the storm every day due to the controversy surrounding him. There is no doubt that he is a world-class player who is a headache for rival defences.
DC: MBAPPÉ – The icing on the cake. He was supposed to arrive a couple of seasons ago, and he didn’t; he was supposed to arrive last season, and he didn’t; he was supposed to arrive this season, and he’s already wearing white. Mbappé is one of the best players at the moment and the best signing that Real Madrid could have made, although he hasn’t quite taken off and he has to finish adapting.
This is what Real Madrid’s lineup would look like with the transfer rumours (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Courtois
Defenses: Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Davies
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Valverde, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius
Front: Mbappe
More news from Real Madrid in our Whatsapp channel:
#Real #Madrids #ideal #lineup #close #latest #transfer #rumours #LaLiga
Leave a Reply