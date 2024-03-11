With all the AIs being used today, there was no better occasion to ask him about some historical equipment, as it would be based exclusively on analytical data and not on tastes or eras. Based on that, ChatGPT has been asked about the best team in Madrid's history and these are the 11 players that have said that they would make it into this team.
The one who was the best goalkeeper in the world at the time, winner of many of several Champions Leagues, leagues, cups and everything with Real Madrid, youth player and idol of the club, goalkeeper Iker Casillas is the best player in the history of the merengue team.
Possibly one of the most controversial of the entire eleven. Many say that Carvajal and his 5 Champions League win deserve it much more than Chendo, but the AI chooses one of the only players who has spent his entire career at the white club.
Fernando Hierro, one of the big names of the Spanish team and Real Madrid, is chosen to play the role of center back in this historic eleven. Throughout his career he was able to play in various positions but this is the one in which he stood out the most.
One of the best center backs in history, and of course, accompanied by the epic goals in important moments, the great player Sergio Ramos is the second center back of this team.
To close the defense, we have the considered best left back in history, the Brazilian Roberto Carlos. Power, speed, hitting and some contributions such as assisting Zidane's volley position him here.
The second of the controversies of the eleven. The magnificent player Fernando Redondo is chosen for the midfielder position, although many comments request that he be changed to Toni Kroos.
The French magician could not be missing. Both as a player and a coach he has made history with the club. From within the green he won a Ballon d'Or and is considered one of the best in his position in history.
Another of the Real Madrid fans awarded with the award for best player of the year with the Ballon d'Or. He led Real Madrid to win 5 Champions Leagues and at his old age he continues to be vital for his club.
Paco Gento was a winger for Real Madrid at that time when no one could cough him up for the European Cups, and the fact that he won 5 in a row proves it.
What can we say about good old Di Stéfano. One of the best 10 players in history without any doubt, and being here he takes the place from historical players like Raúl or Ronaldo Nazario.
And lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Cristiano Ronaldo. For many, the best in history, and what is certain is that at least he is top 5. Winner of 5 Champions Leagues with the club and protagonist with Messi of the best remembered rivalry.
