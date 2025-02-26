02/26/2025



A whole Real Betis – Real Madrid It is expected this Saturday, March 1 at 18.30 at the Benito Villamarín stadium, a competition classic that never leaves anyone indifferent, and in which each one has a goal for which to fight at this season heights. Before, the whites have aimed on their agenda the important appointment in front of the Real Sociedad The final on April 26, being the other reserved for the winner between Atlético and Barcelona, ​​with that 4-4 in which equality restals, but do not forget those of Ancelotti that in the weekend that is yet to come will have to face the competitive template that Pellegrini has been leading, now in a laudable state after seal your site in the round of the Conference League and having surpassed Getafe and Real Sociedad in LaLiga with results that highlight the Heliopolitan improvement from its sports side, with relevant figures such as ISCO or Antony, who in principle caused low after being expelled in the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum for a very action rigorous and that has finally been pardoned after the allegations made by Betis, attended by competition, have prospered, which turn have caused stupor in the White House and the CTA.

Last Tuesday morning it was known that in the sports city of Valdebebas Real Madrid had been exercising not without looking It will be held at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. And is that Mbappé had been the subject of a slight oral intervention that he had lit all the alarms on his contest in the cuppera tournament, where at noon there were already sources that indicated that Endrick could enter instead of the Frenchman, but although Ancelotti had confirmed the presence of the MBAPPÉ, he finally causes low of said semifinal For that reason, although this should not prevent him from landing in Helipolis next Saturday.

More problems has no doubt to arrive Fede Valverdewho is already absolutely discarded for the appointment against the Real, and as if that were not enough of the doubts that Ancelotti maintains in the clash in front of the Verdiblancos, whose preparation is now parked by that first cupie challenge. The Uruguayan problems in the biceps femoral for more than a month now exacerbated that could make him miss the most imminent sent not only before the Basque team, but also against Betis, so that it would be a sensitive decrease that would contrast with the final presence of Antony, with the Heliopolitan side, because of the importance that the extreme has been having in the Verdiblancos plans. It remains to be seen if before those of Pellegrini Ancelotti gives rest to a Valverde who is aware that he has a key event against Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, first at Santiago Bernabéu, on Tuesday, March 4, to the 21.30, just after traveling to Seville to measure Betis.

Vinicius and Courtois

He had also been seen last Tuesday with Some problems to Viniciusvisibly sore minutes before starting training for some discomfort in his left foot and being treated by the physiotherapists of Real Madrid, although finally it is not outside the attacker of the Copa del Rey or of the next league duel, to be played at Benito Villamarín , since the striker could complete that session on the eve of the crash against the Real and Ancelotti counts one hundred percent with him for the three competitions for the three competitions in which whites are still standing. Nor had it appeared for the usual preparation this Tuesday Courtoiswhich was the highlight of the white side against Girona, and it is planned that Lunin will remain under sticks of the Madrid goal and that the Belgian goal does notice more to the duel against Betis, since Courtois is not summoned with the white team For tonight’s contest.