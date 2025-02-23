The relationship between the referees and Real Madrid does not go through their best moment. After the controversial actions of the field judges in the last meetings and the no less controversial maneuvers of the white club as protest, LaLiga has promoted a campaign to support the arbitration collective, loudly booed by the fans at Santiago Bernabéu.

“Respect the referee, respect football”prayed the message deployed by the employer on the grass of the Madrid stadium before the match against Girona. The players of both teams square after the postertogether with the members of the meeting, although the local fans announced their discontent.

“Corruption in the Federation”white fans chanted during the times when the cameras focused on the message. The Bernabéu had no mercy even though Real Madrid himself has supported the initiative of the League.

The non -expulsion of Carlos Romero Serrano during the defeat against Espanyol, the red card to Jude Bellingham for the famous Fuck You/Fuck off, and a multitude of controversial actions during the last parties of Madrid They have especially heated the atmosphere in Spanish football.

In response, The League has promoted this campaign supporting the arbitration collectivehighlighting in a circular its commitment to the fight against different forms of discrimination, violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance.