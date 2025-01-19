The Santiago Bernabéu shook when Las Palmas took the lead before even half a minute had passed. He real Madrid They had just lost in the Super Cup final against Barça and suffered in the Cup against Celta de Vigo, so the goal threatened to cause a storm in the white club. However, ninety minutes later the panorama was very different.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team reacted with personality and pride to Fabio Silva’s unexpected goal. The whites rolled up their sleeves and locked the islanders in their area to begin a real siege. A clear penalty on Rodrygo and safely converted by Mbappe They removed the plug from the Las Palmas goal and the goals began to fall down the drain. Legal and annulled by the VAR too.

In the end, Real Madrid won 4-1, with a performance by Kylian Mbappé, their star signing, and also by secondary players such as Rodrygo, Ceballos and Fran García. A triumph and a victory that They lift the defending champion to first place in the standings.

[Consulta aquí la clasificación completa]









The whites took advantage of a day that looked dangerous, with the a priori affordable exits of Atlético and Barça to two fields in the south of the Community of Madrid, but which provided an exciting Sunday for Real Madrid after the red and white defeat in Leganés (1-0 ) and the Barça draw in Getafe (1-1).

Now it is Real Madrid that leads the standings with 46 points, two more than the team led by Diego Pablo Simeone has (44), and seven more than Flick’s Barça has (39), which is still mired in a strange league slump while being unstoppable in other tournaments such as the Super Cup or the Copa del Rey.

With the same points as the Catalans, 39, is now Athletic Club de Bilbao, which this weekend won by the minimum in its trip to Balaídos to face Celta de Vigo (1-2).