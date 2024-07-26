Kylian Mbappé’s signing for Real Madrid has revolutionised the footballing landscape, placing one of the best footballers in the world in the ranks of the Merengue club. This addition, together with the talent already present in the team, offers coach Carlo Ancelotti a series of offensive alternatives that promise to be much talked about in the coming season. Below, we explore four possible attacking variants for Real Madrid.
1) EI: VINI JR, DC: MBAPPÉ, ED: RODRYGO, MCO: BELLINGHAM
This line-up stands out for its speed and ability to unbalance. Vinicius Jr. on the left and Rodrygo on the right provide explosiveness and dribbling, while Mbappé, as a centre forward, offers definition and mobility. Jude Bellingham, in the attacking midfield, provides creativity and arrivals from the second line, making this configuration a nightmare for opposing defences.
2) EI: MBAPPÉ, MCO: BELLINGHAM, DC: ENDRICK, ED: GÜLER
In this variant, Mbappé moves to the left flank, taking advantage of his ability to break through and create opportunities. Bellingham maintains his creative role in the centre, while young Endrick occupies the centre-forward position, offering freshness and dynamism. Arda Güler, on the right, provides technique and vision, completing a young but lethal attack.
3) EI: VINI JR, DC: MBAPPÉ, MCO: BELLINGHAM, ED: GÜLER
With Vinicius Jr. and Mbappé up front, this setup combines the Brazilian’s speed and dribbling with the Frenchman’s power and goalscoring instinct. Bellingham, in the attacking midfield, remains the one responsible for distributing play, while Güler, on the right wing, adds a touch of creativity and precision, offering a versatile and dangerous option in attack.
4) EI: VINI JR, DC: MBAPPÉ, ED: RODRYGO, MCO: GÜLER
Finally, this alternative places Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in their natural positions on the wings, providing speed and movement. Mbappé leads the attack as a centre-forward, with his ability to define games at any time. Güler, in the attacking midfield, offers a creative and dynamic option, capable of linking up with the three attackers and creating scoring opportunities.
