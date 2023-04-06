Real Madrid has turned the Copa del Rey semifinals around by hitting the table at the Spotify Camp Nou and they will play the final against Osasuna on May 6. A 0-4 has served to change the tone of the last classics and restores confidence to a team that was doubtful. Now, Real Madrid has to focus on the next challenges, which are loaded with poison.
Real Madrid has a very complicated La Liga, but they cannot allow themselves to loosen the accelerator pedal since it is very important that the team stay connected. Villarreal is always a very difficult opponent and with aspirations to enter European competitions, they will fight until the end.
04/08/2023. Real Madrid-Villarreal: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 1:00 p.m. Mexico, 4:00 p.m. Argentina- La Liga
The diabolical month for Real Madrid has already passed but now they are waiting for their fetish competition. One more year we will have a confrontation between the Spanish and Chelsea, but this time the tie begins at the Santiago Bernabéu and the English arrive with an interim coach.
04/12/2023. Real Madrid-Chelsea: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 1:00 p.m. Mexico, 4:00 p.m. Argentina-Champions League
This time Real Madrid has had some luck with the calendar and between the first leg and the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals it’s a more affordable game on paper. Madrid will travel to Cádiz to visit a team that needs the points to get away from the relegation zone.
04/15/2023. Cádiz-Real Madrid: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 1:00 p.m. Mexico, 4:00 p.m. Argentina- La Liga
Hoping to do their homework again in the first leg as they did against Liverpool, Real Madrid will travel to Stamford Bridge, where Karim Benzema scored a dream treble last season. With the Copa del Rey final tied up, the whites want to have options in two of the “big” titles of the season and everything happens through this tie.
04/18/2023. Chelsea-Real Madrid. 21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 16:00 Argentina- Champions League
Celta have found themselves again after a very dubious season last. The Galicians are ninth in the standings and still have some hope of entering the Conference League, so it will be a hard-fought game.
04/22/2023. Real Madrid-Celta de Vigo. 21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 16:00 Argentina- La Liga
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
villarreal
|
04/08/2023
|
21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 16:00 Argentina
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Chelsea
|
04/12/2023
|
21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 16:00 Argentina
|
Champions League
|
Movistar +
|
Cadiz
|
04/15/2023
|
21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 16:00 Argentina
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Chelsea
|
04/18/2023
|
21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 16:00 Argentina
|
Champions League
|
Movistar +
|
Celta Vigo
|
04/22/2023
|
21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 16:00 Argentina
|
The league
|
Movistar +
#Real #Madrids #calendar #matches #victory #Barcelona
Leave a Reply