Real Madrid has accused the cup hangover and leaves three points that make La Liga almost impossible for the whites. An unstoppable Samu Chukwueze has conquered the Bernabéu with two great goals and a repertoire of technical resources that Vinicius at times equaled on the other side of the field, but it was not enough.
Now it’s time to focus on the Champions League, in a cross that already left a very even and interesting tie last season and that could be a turning point in the future of Carlo Ancelotti at the controls of the white team. These are the next 5 games for Real Madrid:
The diabolical month for Real Madrid has already passed but now they are waiting for their fetish competition. One more year we will have a confrontation between the Spanish and Chelsea, but this time the tie begins at the Santiago Bernabéu and the English arrive with a Frank Lampard who has a golden opportunity to once again put his name on the table of the big teams.
04/12/2023. Real Madrid-Chelsea: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 1:00 p.m. Mexico, 4:00 p.m. Argentina-Champions League
This time Real Madrid has had some luck with the calendar and between the first leg and the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals it’s a more affordable game on paper. Madrid will travel to Cádiz to visit a team that needs the points to get away from the relegation zone.
04/15/2023. Cádiz-Real Madrid: 9:00 p.m. Spain, 1:00 p.m. Mexico, 4:00 p.m. Argentina- La Liga
Hoping to do their homework again in the first leg as they did against Liverpool, Real Madrid will travel to Stamford Bridge, where Karim Benzema scored a dream treble last season. With the Copa del Rey final tied up, the whites want to have options in two of the “big” titles of the season and everything happens through this tie.
04/18/2023. Chelsea-Real Madrid. 21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 16:00 Argentina- Champions League
Celta have found themselves again after a very dubious season last. The Galicians are ninth in the standings and still have some hope of entering the Conference League, so it will be a hard-fought match.
04/22/2023. Real Madrid-Celta de Vigo. 21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 16:00 Argentina- La Liga
Real Madrid will travel again on matchday 31 of La Liga, this time to Catalonia. Girona receives Madrid in a vital match for the locals, since the lower-middle zone of the table is very tight and any point could be important towards the end of the season. Girona is halfway between relegation and the Conference League place right now, so anything could happen.
04/26/2023. Girona-Real Madrid. 21:00 Spain, 13:00 Mexico, 15:00 Argentina- La Liga
