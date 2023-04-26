Real Madrid lost 4-2 against Girona after an authentic match by Taty Castellanos, who scored a poker. Vinicius and his flashes were not enough for the whites, despite leaving a goal and an assist in his team’s gray performance. Already in 85, Vinicius invented a play of his on the bottom line, reminiscent of Benzema’s in the Calderón, to give Lucas Vázquez 4-2. Despite Real Madrid’s bad night, Vinicius once again demonstrates his enormous quality, leaving a goal and an assist in Gerona
Now the dance begins for Ancelotti’s men, who without counting La Liga since they have practically no options, will play the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semifinals in a matter of two weeks. Real Madrid needs to recover its best level for its next calendar:
La Liga returns to the Santiago Bernabéu this weekend, where on Saturday the Whites will host an Almería team that is playing for permanence. The Andalusian team is immersed in the battle for salvation, today it is the team that precisely marks the permanence, which makes it an even more dangerous rival. After having had a day during the week, and with the Copa del Rey final just around the corner, it will be necessary to see how many rotations Ancelotti prepares for that match.
Once again we will have a weekday session and Real Madrid has a challenge ahead of them: going to the Reale Arena in San Sebastián where they will face Real Sociedad. A duel that is exciting and complicated for Ancelotti’s team, since Imanol’s men are fighting to enter the Champions League. Furthermore, the Reale Arena is always a difficult visit for any team, and in the specific case of Ral Madrid, it is hostile territory.
After having practically lost La Liga, Real Madrid will be playing on Saturday for the chance to add to their record the first major title of this season, the third counting the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.
The La Cartuja stadium in Seville will witness the duel between Osasuna and Real Madrid that will proclaim one of the two teams as champions in this edition of the tournament. The white team has not played a final in eight years, while for the rojillos it will be the second in their history, the first being in the 2004/05 season.
As we say, the next few weeks are intense for Real Madrid. Ancelotti’s team concludes this cycle of five matches by hosting Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the match corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. The whites will have to forget what happens in the Cup final, be it victory or defeat, to focus on a very difficult and even tie that could mark the season.
Real Madrid host Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu on May 14, but they will do so with one eye on the second leg against City. Since La Liga is very complicated and the next commitment will be the Champions League return, we can expect many rotations for this game, although they will not throw the game away.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
April 29
|
18:30 ESP, 11:30 MX, 13:30 ARG
|
The league
|
Real society
|
may 2
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
May 6th
|
22:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Copa del Rey
|
Manchester City
|
May 9
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
Champions League
|
Getafe
|
may 14
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
