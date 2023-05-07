Real Madrid has won the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna and has been proclaimed champion again 9 years later. The Brazilian duo of Real Madrid have dismantled the rojilla defense with two great actions that covered up the attempted revolution by the Navarrese.
Now it’s time to focus on the other competition, the Champions League. The next two weeks will be key to the season for Real Madrid and they are playing for a pass to the Champions League final against Manchester City. These are their next 5 games:
Three days after the Cup final, Ancelotti’s team is playing for a new title, this time it is the Champions League where they will receive Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the match corresponding to the first leg of the semifinals of the European tournament.
The tie between the two teams is very close, as we are talking about the two favorites to conquer the Orejona.
After the first assault against City, Real Madrid will be able to get some oxygen in LaLiga, because as we said the chances of winning it are minimal. At the weekend they will face Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a match in which Ancelotti is expected to make rotations.
The Azulón team, now with Bordalás on the bench, have fallen to the relegation places and need to turn their situation around, so they will surely stand up to Madrid.
Ancelotti’s team will end this cycle of five games with another of the great challenges of the season: the second leg of the Champions League semifinal at the Etihad Stadium.
In this second assault between City and Madrid, the white team will play again to be in a Champions League final and the possibility of adding a new title, or of being ruled out in the fight for being the best team in Europe again.
Real Madrid could put a Valencia that has been on the wire all season in trouble again. Right now they are just above the relegation zone, but they cannot be trusted because those positions are very disputed and there are 6 teams in 5 points (two of them in the relegation zone).
To end this marathon of matches, Real Madrid receives Rayo Vallecano on May 25. Rayo is giving a great impression this season and they are always a team that it is difficult to get a good result from, Barcelona recently lost against them and Atlético ended their game asking for time, so it will not be easy.
