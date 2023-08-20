Real Madrid has won against Almería in a match that was against after 2 minutes for Ancelotti’s team. A goal from Arribas against his former team gave Almería the lead, but Bellingham once again showed why Real Madrid has paid what they have paid for him by scoring his second goal in as many official matches.
The Englishman also scored 1-2, and Vinicius at 73′ sealed the game with a great shot to the squad. Now, Real Madrid prepares its next matches:
Balaídos awaits the arrival of Real Madrid, a stadium known for its vibrant atmosphere. The white team will have to face an always combative Celta de Vigo, where every blow will be answered. The madridistas will seek to win with an intelligent and forceful game.
Back at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid will host Getafe for a locally intense encounter. Merengues fans will expect their team to put on a show and maintain their supremacy at home.
Real Sociedad will be the last obstacle in this series of matches for Real Madrid. A confrontation against an always competitive and talented rival, who will demand the most from the white players. Madrid will seek to close this series of games with a flourish, securing valuable points in their quest for the championship.
The first Madrid derby comes on matchday 6 of the League, and Real Madrid visits the Civitas Metropolitano in search of the three points. The beginning of the season for Real Madrid is full of traps, and the derby is the icing on the cake. Last year, Madrid took two of the three derbies that took place (one in the Copa del Rey), and the other ended in a 1-1 draw, so the visitors are looking to continue with the tonic.
Real Madrid will play their third game at the Santiago Bernabéu this season against Las Palmas. The Canarian team has strengthened itself very well in this transfer market, the last transfers and loans still pending, and it will be a nice duel for the three points.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Celta Vigo
|
08/25/23
|
7:30 p.m. in Spain, 2:30 p.m. in Argentina and 11:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
09/02/23
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Real society
|
09/17/23
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
09/24/23
|
to confirm
|
The league
|
the palms
|
09/27/23
|
to confirm
|
The league
