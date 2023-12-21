Real Madrid visited the Mendizorroza stadium this Saturday to face Alavés in the match corresponding to the 18th matchday of LaLiga, the last of the year 2023 for both teams. The match ended with a heartfelt 1-0 victory in their favor with a goal from Lucas Vázquez in the aggregate.
As we say, with this match Real Madrid puts an end to the year 2023 and the players are already preparing to face the new year with their debut in the Copa del Rey and the first title of the season at stake. This is the calendar that awaits Ancelotti's men in the coming weeks.
Real Madrid vs Mallorca, 19th matchday of LaLiga
Real Madrid's first match in 2024 will be at the Santiago Bernabéu against Mallorca. The Balearic team is not at its best and needs to find victory again, the good news is that the rest of the teams in the lower zone are not winning either.
Arandina vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey round of 32
The first weekend of January is reserved for the Copa del Rey. The draw for the round of 32 was last Tuesday and Real Madrid will begin the defense of the champion title against Arandina.
Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid, Spanish Super Cup semi-finals
After the Cup match, the Spanish Super Cup begins for Real Madrid: the first title of the season at stake. The whites will face Atlético de Madrid in the semi-finals in a single match, whoever wins will be in the final for the title.
Real Madrid vs Almería, 21st day of the League
Once their participation in the Spanish Super Cup ends, we will see if in the final or semifinals, Real Madrid will return to action in the domestic championship facing the bottom team, Almería. The day and time of this match has not yet been confirmed, but it will be the weekend of January 21.
Let us remember that the matchday 20 match against Getafe has been postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup and will not be played until February.
UD Las Palmas vs Real Madrid, 22nd day of the League
After the duel against the bottom team, the white team will travel to Las Palmas to face the Canarian team, which is having a great season and is located in the middle of the table.
The day and time of this match has not yet been confirmed, but it will be the weekend of January 28.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Majorca
|
January 3
|
19:15 ESP, 15:15 ARG, 12:15 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Arandina
|
January 6th
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
January 10
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Movistar and Orange
|
Getafe
|
To be confirmed
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
|
UD Las Palmas
|
To be confirmed
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
