Real Madrid’s victory at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday left an unexpected negative outcome: Kylian Mbappé’s absence. The Frenchman suffered a muscle injury in his left hamstring, according to the White House on its official communication channels.
With the derby against Atlético de Madrid looming, the question arises: how could the Merengue team line up?
Now recovered from his injury, the Belgian returned to the Merengue goal and has the full support of Carlo Ancelotti.
The experienced 32-year-old is a regular in Carletto’s squad. Although his contract expires this summer, he is still in good form and playing at an excellent level.
Another Casa Blanca footballer who has recovered from a serious injury: like Courtois, the Brazilian centre-back has returned to action in good shape.
The German is an undisputed Madrid player: his physical strength, vision and ability to calculate accurate crosses have made him one of the best in the world in his position.
Although Carletto alternated between the Frenchman and Fran García, everything seems to indicate that it will be Mendy who prevails in the fight for the starting left-back position for Real Madrid.
According to Ancelotti himself, the Frenchman could return in the next few days after having suffered an injury in training prior to the European Super Cup against Atalanta.
The Uruguayan has been a key part of any Real Madrid starting XI in recent times. He has power, vision and judgment in distributing the ball.
The English international was one of the creators of Real Madrid’s second goal against Alavés and his presence in the derby is beyond question.
According to the Spanish press, he is the top candidate to win the Ballon d’Or this season. Vinicius has scored three goals and provided three assists since the start of 2024/25.
The young wonderkid arrived from Palmeiras in Brazil and is already making noise in LaLiga: he scored against Stuttgart in the Champions League and is asking for a chance to replace Mbappé due to his injury.
The Brazilian scored a powerful goal against Alavés and will look to confirm his good form at the Cívitas Metropolitano.
