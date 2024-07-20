Real Madrid are looking for solutions to strengthen their defensive line following the departure of Nacho Fernández to the Saudi Arabian league. Currently, the team only has two centre-backs available: Éder Militao and Antonio Rüdiger. The need to find a new defender is urgent and the club’s board is exploring options.
One of the alternatives was to go for Rafa Martin, who had a remarkable season on loan at Alavés. However, the club decided to transfer him to Napoli for 12 million euros, preferring to obtain an immediate financial gain.
With the recent signing of Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid has made a significant investment and is now looking for more economical solutions to balance its finances. In this context, A viable option is Mario Gila, a centre-back trained at La Fábrica who currently plays for LazioAccording to the newspaper ‘AS’, when Madrid transferred Gila to the Italian team for 6 million euros, it secured a 50% clause for a future sale.
Lazio could ask for around 12 million euros for Gila, but thanks to this clause, Real Madrid would only have to pay 6 million to get him back. This option is attractive for the white club, as it offers a low-cost solution to strengthen their defence.
The possibility of bringing back Mario Gila would not only help fill the vacancy left by Nacho, but would also allow Real Madrid to maintain their prudent investment policy, while adding a player with potential and knowledge of the club. This strategy could be key to ensuring the team’s defensive solidity in the coming season.
