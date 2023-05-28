The Real Madrid season has come to an end despite the fact that there is still a LaLiga matchday to play, but from now on you can draw conclusions about which players have risen to the occasion.
A season in which three titles have been won and the Copa del Rey won again is not enough for many, since the humiliation received by Manchester City has tarnished everything, in addition to having been many points behind Barcelona. Below we show you the 5 worst players of the season for the team led by Carlo Ancelotti:
They paid €80M for him, and despite the fact that the plan was for him to learn from Casemiro little by little, he has not shown to be a player of that value. He started the season well, and after having a good World Cup, reaching the final with France, he deflated. So much so that Toni Kroos had to start playing in his position. His first year with the white shirt has a grade of 5 scratched.
He started the season in the best possible way, the ”Pajarito” had evolved into ”Halcón”, but the World Cup came to take its toll on him. Starting in January, he gave the feeling that he had forgotten to play soccer. There were only glimpses of the player he is in the first leg of the quarterfinal against Chelsea. Next year either his performance improves, or he is bench meat.
He has not been seen. Injuries have made him disappear from the pitch, but the problem comes because when he has been available he has not shown the necessary level that a Real Madrid player has to show. His continuity is up in the air. Ancelotti seems to want him to stay, but there are clubs in England and Italy that can get his services.
We are still looking for Chelsea’s Hazard. Real Madrid fans are already more than clear that this version of the Belgian will not appear again. He can be classified as a former soccer player. His physical condition can be greatly improved and the few opportunities he has had he has not taken advantage of. Everything indicates that he will be one more year on the bench of Real Madrid.
Winning the Ballon d’Or has done him very badly. We have not seen a trace of the Karim Benzema that we saw last season. Between the injuries and the fact that he has not had a striker who could replace him and have made him the competition, the taste that he leaves is very bitter despite having good records in terms of numbers. He has not shone as expected of him.
