Now that the match between RC Celta and Real Madrid is over, we leave you with a list of the 3 hits and 2 mistakes made by the white club in today’s victory against the Galician team.
If it hadn’t been for Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid would have conceded more goals. The Belgian goalkeeper has made several interventions that were obvious scoring opportunities.
Along with Courtois, the Brazilian center-back has been Real Madrid’s best player today. Eder Militao is at an incredible level this season.
Real Madrid have known how to maintain their composure and concentration even at times when RC Celta de Vigo was superior to Real Madrid
RC Celta’s Spanish striker put on a magnificent game despite the Galician club’s defeat. Madrid’s defense has been in trouble on numerous occasions.
Celta de Vigo has been superior to Real Madrid in many moments of the game. Celta has frequently found an advantage in a rival field, with the Galician team’s midfield being superior to that of Real Madrid.
#Real #Madrids #hits #mistakes #Celta
Leave a Reply