The compulsory task at the bottom Huesca (2: 1) have the Royal barely mastered with a bit of grinding gear and thanks to double scorer Raphael Varane. But before the coming and decisive weeks (with the groundbreaking Champions League round of 16 first leg at Atalanta Bergamo on February 24), coach Zinédine Zidane’s personal worries are increasing.
Just two days before the catch-up game against his little neighbor from Getafe (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), he is gradually running out of players.
In today’s training session, the Frenchman only commanded 12 players (!) From the professional squad. Including two goalkeepers, Thibaut Courtois and Andrij Lunin. Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard, who had failed even longer, were missing, while Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, Fede Valverde and Rodrygo only took part in the exercises to a limited extent and spent more time in the fitness room.
In addition, Álvaro Odriozola and Éder Militao, who was not used against Huesca because of a yellow card suspension, complained of complaints (on the knee, in the case of the Basque, on the adductors of the Brazilian). Tomorrow’s examination should provide information about the severity of the injury in both cases. Your use in the small Madrid derby is at least uncertain.
Zizou will therefore have to rely more on players from the second representation of FC Castilla in the coming days. Already to the game in Huesca, he took two Raúl protégés with Víctor Chust and Marvin, although they did not play for minutes.
For a third Castilla player, however, midfielder Antonio Blanco, it could be enough for a nomination in the starting XI on Tuesday. Because the royal control center lost in Toni Kroos (5th yellow card) another important player for the local derby against the Azulones.
It is quite possible that Blanco, who has already been in the professional squad three times this season and served a yellow card suspension from the third division in Huesca, will be on the pitch alongside Modric and Casemiro against “Geta”.