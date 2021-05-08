The reactions in the sports world were immediate. League matches were played on May 11, 2011. The news of the Lorca earthquake and the consequences of that earthquake were known late in the afternoon, so a minute of silence was kept in memory of the victims in the stadiums where matches were played. That fateful Wednesday, Barcelona were proclaimed league champions, but Barça midfielder Andrés Iniesta, almost more than celebrating the title, was quick to show his support for those affected by the earthquake. He did it through his Twitter account. «They have just explained to me what happened this afternoon in Lorca. All my love and encouragement to all of them. A hug, “wrote the manchego, who was as affected as the Valencian Roberto Soldado, who that day played with his team against Espanyol in Cornellá. “The news they gave us in the dressing room before the game was hard. These are difficult times for everyone. We see that disasters are close to where we are and we must try to support them in the way that we can all.

Andrés Iniesta and Roberto Soldado, as happened with many other soccer players who wore shorts that day ten years ago, expressed their regret, a pain that caused grief in the Region. Thus, Cartagena and Real Murcia did not take long to publicize their support for the Lorca. “We hope the speedy recovery of the injured, we want to convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and a message of hope at this time.” CB Murcia, for its part, suspended the launch of the season ticket campaign scheduled for the following day as solidarity and to focus on helping the victims.

Charity party. The players of Real Madrid and the Murcian National Team, before the match that was played in Nueva Condomina on May 18. / J. f. BROWN

Rafa Nadal was another of the great athletes who sent encouragement to the people of Lorca: “We see this far away, like when it happens in Japan or Chile, but now it’s our turn. I send a message of support to the families of the victims and I hope it will not be repeated.

The gesture that Real Madrid had is very remembered in Lorca. The team that Mourinho trained then wrapped up the Lorca live. A week after the earth movement, on the 18th, commanded by its president, Florentino Pérez, the Madrid players traveled to Murcia to play a charity match against a team of Murcian footballers. Before they made a stop in Lorca to transmit a message of support to the victims. “Lorca needs us and that is why we are here,” said Florentino, acclaimed by many Lorca gathered at the gates of City Hall.

Madrid, who went to Lorca with the Portuguese coach and all his stars, with the exception of Higuaín and Di María, who were in Argentina to prepare for the Copa América, completed an intense day in which the white expedition visited the most important areas by bus. affected. «Gestures are above all, that is the most important thing. We want to make you forget what happened: you need it and you deserve it, ”said Casillas. “Every Sunday you cheer us on, now it’s up to us to support you,” said Pedro León from Muleño.

The peak of the day came in the afternoon, when the Whites appeared at the Nueva Condomina stadium, packed with 31,000 spectators, to play a solidarity match. Even the white delegate, the totanero Chendo [49 años entonces], he dared to jump into the field for a few minutes. The team facing the Whites was a combination of Murcian players led by former coach José Antonio Camacho. All of them posed before the opening whistle with a banner in which the message ‘We are all Lorca!’ Could be read.

Mourinho, Real Madrid coach, signs a shirt with the inscription ‘We are all Lorca’. / Alberto Saiz

The match ended 2-2. The goals were made to wait until the second half, when Cristiano, insatiable, and Benzema scored for the whites, while Pepe (own goal) and Meca signed the goals for the Murcian team, which initially lined up Andrés, Olivares, Botía, Robles, Mario Marín; Mariano Sánchez, Verza, Tato, Dani Aquino; Mista and Toché. Juanma, Gonzalo, Lorca, Josemi, Antonio, Alfredo, Adrián, Urzaiz, Meca and Sebas also played.

Mourinho lined up Casillas, Ramos, Raúl Albiol, Mandi, Arbeloa, Pablo Gil, Granero, Pedro León, Canales, Ozil and Adebayor. Dudek, Adán, Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká, Benzema, Xabi Alonso, Carvajal and Óscar Plano also played.

“We must thank Madrid for the detail,” said Mista, who added: “All Murcians feel indebted for what they have done.” Emilio Butragueño downplayed Madrid’s gesture: “It was an obligation on our part to be here,” clarified the director of Institutional Relations of the Concha Espina club.

“We try to help in the best possible way”, Xabi Alonso stressed after the crash: “It was with a football match, but small gestures can change the mood after this misfortune.” Camacho corroborated the words of the Tolosarra: «This is the first step to attract attention. It is to feel proud of the world of football and Madrid, “said the Cieza coach.