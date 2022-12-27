Real Madrid continues to show that its sports planning is highly studied. Today it has emerged that one of the long-term goals, specifically for 2024, is Alphonso Davies left winger for Bayern Munich.
The Canadian contract ends in 2025, so by 2024, the white club could take him out of the German team for a good offer, taking into account that he is now one of the best players in the world in that area and Bayern asks for a prohibitive amount. In addition, by those dates Davies would be 24 years old and would be in full sporting maturity, while at the white club Alaba would already be beginning to see his performance decline due to age.
On the other hand, Mendy is a footballer who more than meets the needs of the left profile, but Real Madrid considers that the full-backs are key pieces of the team and they would not miss the opportunity to sign the Canadian full-back.
According to Transfermarkt, Davies is valued at 70 million euros, an amount that Real Madrid would not now be willing to pay for a winger. Furthermore, Bayern Munich could ask for a lot more, since they are a club without the need to sell and Davies is very important for his fast-paced style of play. In 2024, it is expected that the whites will be able to negotiate a figure close to 40 million euros, in a negotiation similar to that achieved with the signing of Kroos, who left Bayern for 25 million euros, since his contract expired the following year. .
This interest demonstrates the objective of building a great long-term project, in a sustainable way that allows Real Madrid to continue dominating Europe without having to spend large amounts of money every year. For next summer the big signing is expected to be Bellingham, so it also explains that Davies could arrive in 2024, we’ll see if it finally materializes.
#Real #Madrid #sign #Alphonso #Davies
