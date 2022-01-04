Since January 1, the player he looks at the whole world of football is Kylian Mbappé. The Gaul is free to negotiate your future with any club looking forward to next season. The Real Madrid rubs his hands with the possibility of free arrival next July 1, and thus abandon a Paris saint germain which came to reject 200 million in summer for him.
However, everything could get ahead of this winter market. In accordance with Giovanni Branchini, footballers agent who granted these days an interview at La Gazzetta dello Sport, Real Madrid have made an offer already to take Mbappé for 50 million euros.
“I don’t know how it will end. Certainly I think that Florentino Pérez’s initiative deserves attention, is a message from stability for the system. In the end, it is a shame for everyone that a player like Mbappé moves in the summer on a free transfer. I don’t know what they want to do in Paris“, indicates Branchini.
“It is a message of financial stability from Florentino Pérez”
– Giovanni Branchini, Players Agent
All this rumor becomes more important and morbid if possible if we look at the Champions League. Let us remember that in the round of 16 they will face each other on Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain. Of all the stars in the Gauls (Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, …) undoubtedly the attention will fall on Mbappé. Can you imagine that end they accept the offer and Kylian plays that tie in white? Would be a historical fact in this sport.
