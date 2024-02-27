Real Madrid's financial potential for the summer is very notable, the club has the finances to be able to close the signing of stars without great complexity along the way. As of today, the club has assured the arrival of Endrick, and the Mbappé case is yet to be resolved with positive positions from both parties and as we informed you in 90min, everything indicates that Alphonso Davies is also a signing to be closed. To these three names we must add one more, the young Spaniard Miguel Gutiérrez.
More news on the transfer market
One of the great figures of the surprising Girona, Miguel Gutiérrez, trained in the Real Madrid youth academy, would be bought back by the team from the capital of Spain this summer, for a gift price of only 8 million euros, a figure agreed upon in the club's contract. left back in the buyback preference agreed upon by both teams. Although, the idea of the team that leads LaLiga is not to take Gutiérrez into account when building the squad, but rather not to negotiate a much more fruitful sale.
With the sporting resurgence of Mendy and the advanced signing of Davies, the white club does not have the slightest need to take Gutiérrez into account to be on the field, being so, the intention of the board is to pay the buyback of the 8 million euros and later, this summer, put him on the market, closing a possible sale to the Premier League where he has countless suitors who could pay at least double the aforementioned figure.
Go Madrid!
Are you a Real Madrid fan at heart? Do you want to be up to date with all the news, rumours, signings, goals and plays from the best club in the world?
#Real #Madrid #close #return #Miguel #Gutiérrez #club
Leave a Reply