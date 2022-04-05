The latest statements by Kylian Mbappé have left Real Madrid very touched. The whites already saw each other next year with their dream hat-trick made up of Benzema, Mbappé and Vinicius Junior, but in a press conference that the Frenchman gave after his game last weekend, he admitted that he has not made his decision at all.
He assured that there are new factors that can condition his decision and he does not want to rush by stepping aside lightly.
The Real Madrid project would not be sustained without the figure of Mbappé. The squad is beginning to age little by little and the youngsters, who are not many, are not having the confidence of the coach to become permanent players of the team.
The arrival of Kylian Mbappé would be essential for the rejuvenation of the attack and for the conversion back into one of the two or three most fearsome teams in the world.
Madrid would go on to have one of the best squads on the planet. It is the demonstration that a simple signing can change everything. What does seem evident is that in the event that the Frenchman opts to renew with the Parisians, Florentino will throw the house out the window to get the hiring of Erling Haaland.
Be that as it may, this plot twist has left Real Madrid very touched, which is not going through the calmest stretch of the season.
In addition, in the white house they cannot offer him the stratospheric salary that they will have promised him at PSG if he renews. There are rumors that the Parisian president would have granted him the captain’s armband and all kinds of incentives for him to continue wearing his club’s shirt.
At Real Madrid they know that Kylian Mbappé’s dream is to dress in white one day, so if they want to get him signed they will have to resort to that: their past, their feelings.
