The women’s Real Madrid is looking for reinforcements in the winter market and for the next season. The white club wants its women’s section to continue growing in terms of talent and is working on the incorporation of players who can contribute to the team led by Alberto Toril. One of the last names that has started to sound strongly is Sofie Svava (21 years old).

According to the specialized portal ‘Sport Buzzer’, the madridista entity would be very close to closing an agreement with Wolfsburg for the transfer of the young Danish, who can act both as a winger and as a left-handed winger. He has even played as a midfielder as well. His arrival seems imminent and the German press suggests that he will travel to Madrid tonight for a medical examination tomorrow.

The operation would be around 200,000 euros, a figure that Real Madrid would pay to Wolfsburg, a club that Svava joined a year ago after passing through Rosengard. The German club paid 55,000 euros for it, so it will make a good profit in this transfer. Sofie has not managed to have the expected continuity at Wolfsburg, where she has played 24 games, only starting 9 of them.

The Danish soccer player has a great projection and would arrive in this winter market to continue adding quality and future to the white squad. In it, he will compete for the position with Athenea del Castillo, Olga García or Moller, which are some of the players who have played in their position at Real Madrid.

A defensive pivot, the other urgency in Madrid

In addition to this signing and as AS said, the white club would be looking for a defensive pivot. In this last position, the white club is conducting an exhaustive search in this transfer window, knowing that it is difficult to bring a top-level player to fill this position in a transfer at zero cost. For this, the club have used their scouting team in the men’s section.

Within this department They have selected a person who will be dedicated to tracking the female market in search of a profile that fits the needs of the Toril team. For its part, Real Madrid has in the air the renewals of several of the stars of its first team. Among the names of players who end their contract are Misa, Kenti Robles, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Corredera, Tere Abelleira, Maite Oroz, Kaci, Marta Cardona or Kosovare Asllani, among others.

