Without shining but with forcefulness, Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 in a match pending the first date of the Spanish League and puts pressure on Diego Simeone. And it is that those led by Zinedine Zidane reached 46 points and were 5 behind the Atlético de Madrid leader, although those led by Cholo, who drew the weekend with Celta de Vigo, have two games less.

Real Madrid is no longer overwhelming or lethal. He continues to have individual hierarchy and some sparkles, although he is not the team that he knew how to be years ago with Zidane himself on the bench. It is true that he has many injured or suspended and against Getafe there were, among others, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Kroos, Hazard, Valverde, Rodrygo and Odriozola. But before Real killed you and now it is just a team with a good footing and little offensive weight (at times the notable Benzema is very alone).

He handled the ball throughout the first half on Meringue, although he could only generate two clear goal situations. Getafe was a team that defended itself and nothing more: it did not kick at goal or cause a corner in 45 minutes. But even so and all the premises did not take it over the rival and the equality without goals ended up being fair.

A Benzema header that collided with the crossbar at 13 minutes and a distant shot from Modric that deflected David Soria and went inches from the right post, at 36, were the two outstanding actions of Real Madrid, which presented a scheme novel tactical with 5 defenders (Marvin Park, Nacho, Varane, Mendy and Marcelo), 2 containment midfielders (Casemiro and Modric) and 3 forwards (Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius).

And the advantage came by decantation. At some point the goal of Madrid was going to fall for what the local was looking for and for how little the visit did. Benzema was in charge of opening the scoring, who else. The Frenchman headed a cross from Vinicius’s right and celebrated the first. They went 15 minutes. And at 26 ‘, his compatriot Mendy deflected into the small area a center-pass from Marcelo to make it 2-0.

The two shots were too much for Getafe, who did nothing in 90 minutes. It was too poor that of those led by José Bordalás, who occupies 12th place in the standings with 22 units.

“We are very confident and we are on our way. There are many dates left until the end. Each game for us is a final because we do not have to leave points. Then we will see if it gives us to fight Atlético,” Benzema said.

Real Madrid won the earring it had and it is lit in the tournament dispute. It is not showy or devastating, but it is Zidane’s Madrid. Atlético del Cholo, who can not give away a dot.