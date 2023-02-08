The real Madrid beat Al Ahly with many difficulties and a misleading win (4-1), this Wednesday in Rabat, and qualified for the Club World Cup final, in which they will face Saturday the al hilalwho dismissed Flamengo from the tournament on Tuesday.

The European champion won with goals from the Brazilians Vinicius (42) and Rodrygo (92), the Uruguayan Fede Valverde (46) and Sergio Arribas (98), while the Tunisian Ali Maaloul (65) reduced the penalty for Al Ahly. ).

Still limping after a difficult return to the World Cup, with several defeats and a full infirmary -six injured-, the

Real Madrid took the game forward thanks to the quality of its players against a brave Al Ahly capable of creating clear scoring situations.

gala atmosphere

A large tifo with the Moroccan flag and the white shirt with the number 14 -the club’s Champions League- occupied an entire background of the Príncipe Moulay Abdallah stadium when both teams appeared. In the box they watched the president of FIFA Gianni Infantino and the madridista Florentino Pérez.

At the other bend, the Al Ahly faithful lit flares as a minute’s silence was observed for those killed in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The spectators even silenced the Egyptian fans, who shouted during the moment of respect. In the early stages the fun was in the stands: ‘oles’ were heard in the long transitions of the team Carlo Ancelotti and after fifteen minutes the 43,000 spectators executed a perfect wave.

But the players claimed attention with a fun give and take of chances in which surprisingly none of them made it to the scoreboard. For Real Madrid Antonio Rudiger headed centered (17), Vinicius opened his foot too wide in a pass into the net (28) after a pass into the hole by Rodrygo, who in the next action masterfully stung the post after a fine dribble.

Match between Real Madrid vs. Al Hayly.

Al Ahly were not far behind: Mohamed Sherif was close to completing a counterattack on the squad (18), the centerI Mohamed Abdelmoneim He finished high with a header (26) and Hussein Elshahat tried with a whiplash (31) to which Andriy Lunin, substitute for the injured Thibaut Courtois, responded with a save.

Finally, Al Alhy shot himself in the foot and delivered the tray to make it 1-0: a mistake by his defense left Vinicius alone with the ball, who cold-bloodedly picked up the ball before Mohamed Elshenawy left.

“This, this, this is how Madrid wins!” the Moroccan fans intoned enthusiastically after the goal. The Swiss coach of the African giant, Marcel Koller, had kept his word. His team was brave, but reality had put everyone in his place. The errors before the

Real Madrid are expensive.

Camavinga gives away a penalty

Al Alhy left the locker room asleep. Rodrygo lost a one-on-one against Elshenawy after passing into space Luka modricbut it appeared valverde to erase a defender with a touch and release the leg to score.

But Eduardo Camavinga, converted into a left back in recent weeks, paid for his inexperience with a very clear penalty on Elshahat. Ali Maaloul tricked Lunin to score. Al Ahly was back in the game and came close to equalizing with a very clear shot that went high from Mohamed Afsha (69).

The Egyptians harassed the Spanish, who seemed to breathe when the Uruguayan referee Andrés Matonte awarded Vinicius a penalty after consulting the VAR. Elshenawy guessed Modric’s intentions (88).

The one who did not forgive was Rodrygo, after a spectacular combination with Dani Ceballos, who left the Brazilian on a tray, whose little balloon this time did enter. With everything decided, youth squad player Sergio Arribas scored the last goal as soon as he stepped onto the pitch. pm/mcd

