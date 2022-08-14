PreviousLive Chronicle

The champion also knows how to suffer. He did it in Almería, with a long roll up against a newly promoted man who kept him in check for an hour. With their jaws about to explode, Rubi’s team was in the lead until Vinicius, the most expansive of the night, forged Lucas’s equalizer, a prelude to a great goal with the square and bevel by Alaba in his first flirtation with the ball. Real needed a remangue, a lot of remangue. Opposite, a commendable Almería patched up waiting to balance the squad once and for all.

1 Fernando Martínez, Kaiky, Akieme, Rodrigo Ely, Chumi, Srdan Babic, Lucas Robertone (Curro, min. 56), Eguaras (Portillo, min. 80), Samuel Costa, Sadiq (Dyego Sousa, min. 70) and Ramazani (José Carlos, minute 70) two Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Ferland Mendy (Alaba, min. 73), Nacho, Rüdiger, Aurelien Tchouameni (Hazard, min. 57), Kroos (Casemiro, min. 82), Camavinga (Modric, min. 45), Benzema, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior (Dani Ceballos, min. 82) goals 1-0 min. 5: Ramazani. 1-1 min. 60: Lucas Vazquez. 1-2 minutes 74: Praise. Referee Juan Martinez Munuera Yellow cards Camavinga (min. 39), Sadiq (min. 40), Curro (min. 65) and Arnau Martínez (min. 85)

Football contemplates it: a modest can improvise glory. Almería put their soul into it, back on the big catwalk after seven years. It has a staff under construction, still pending a collection of ups and downs. Rubi, his coach, raised with what he has at hand and had the European champion wobbly. Within six minutes the local fans were already on the moon. Eguaras, footballer-draughtsman, assisted Ramazani with a clinical foot. Rüdiger, out of step with Nacho, was a spectator of the duel between Belgians. It was won by the 21-year-old, who cleverly beat the giant Courtois.

Ancelotti had announced it. An amendment regarding the famous previous course. There will be more rotations. Without delay, already on the first day Lucas, Nacho, Rüdiger, Tchouameni and Camavinga to the initial cry of present! Changes in the defense and in the midfield cabinet. Not in attack. A circular for Asensio and Hazard, substitutes, very substitutes, in the Helsinki Super Cup. Ramazani’s goal showed that Nacho and Rüdiger lacked familiarity. Both corrected themselves immediately, taking Ramazani down and pinning local star Sadiq. The Nigerian, a player with a powerful chassis and an atomic stride, was reduced to a bad shot after a blunder by Tchouameni. As inconsequential as Camavinga, relieved to rest by Modric shortly before he also went to the Tchouameni dark room. The emergencies, close to match time, forced them to resort to an attacker like Hazard.

More than footballers for the quartermaster, Madrid needed an enlightened —Modric, of course— who would find the password to unlock the red and white trench. The Brazilian Ely, with a past in Alavés, was the only Rubi player with a reel in the First Division. Ely cheered a defense with three center backs and a fourth forced to be a winger, Chumi. The boy required constant aid. From his orthopedic position he had to challenge himself with Vinicius. And the Brazilian made him suffer from news all day.

Vinicius was the best vein of Real, of a Madrid as persistent as it lacked the skill for the final blow. ¡Caspita, Benzema did not tune! Rubi’s brigades, squeezed like lemons, put a lot on his side. And let’s not mention the goalkeeper Fernando, with stops as frequent as they are effective, some great, such as against a header from Rüdiger and in a fencer duel with Vinicius. Up to 15 corners executed by Madrid. At Kroos’s bugle call from the corners, the Almería area was a Vietnamese jungle. A wink from the German to Lucas Vázquez led to a goal, but the VAR measured the Galician a few centimeters offside.

After the break, Modric gave another air to the visiting team. Almería, always lying close to Fernando, and everything was getting harder and harder. Vinicius did not stop and the warnings were constant. Sadiq and Ramazani did not give Rubi’s flight, forced to resist to the limit. In the local head, time did not decrease. Vinicius’s umpteenth adventure caused another intervention by Fernando, he sweats that he sweats. The rejection caused a mess that was finally resolved by Lucas, a guy with a lot of faith, optimistic like few others.

With the tie, Ancelotti gave the mandate of Casemiro and Tchouameni to Kroos, with Valverde and Modric as escorts and Hazard in front with Vinicius and Benzema. The Real, no strings attached. Soccer has magical winks. A foul on Modric at the peak of the area. Ideal for a lefty with silk boots. Praise, for example. Ancelotti, more than a doctorate in football, put the Austrian, who was on the bench, online. Casual or not the change, the former Bayern player went straight for the ball. A carantoña, he anchored it in the grass and nailed it to Fernando’s left squad. Not even Fernando was able to reach the palmeo. Alaba’s first touch: 1-2. Madrid, this Madrid, conjugates the verb to win in many ways. If necessary, with the draw of a substitute defender listed as a starter (Lucas) and a starter provisionally on the bench (Alaba). Courtois, who always has a plan, avoided Curro’s draw and the champion returned as he left.

