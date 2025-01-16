Real Madrid is in the quarterfinals after a match in which everything happened again at the Bernabéu. Madrid started badly, took the lead with controversy, forgave the win and in the end allowed themselves to tie when they had won the tie, which took the game to extra time. In extra time he sentenced with two goals from Endrick and one from Valverde. The night portrayed the emotional state of Madrid, right now nervous, insecure and without recovering from the blow caused by the victory in the classic.

The controversy came in the immediate play before Mbappé’s goal because there was a knockdown with both hands from Lunin to Swedberg in the area that was not whistled by Martínez Munera or warned by the VAR. The play continued at full speed and the Frenchman finished it with a series of bicycles and an electric shot that made it 1-0. The angry protests of the Celta players were of no use.

The whistles

The public took it with Tchouaméni

Beyond the classification, the night brought few joys for the whites. The night was cold throughout despite the stadium being covered. Tchouaméni returned to the center of the field and, at first, every time he touched the ball, he received a loud whistle from the public, who are already fed up with him, wherever he plays. Bellingham and Valverde rested because they came injured from Yida and the team was moved by Modric.

The first part was quite bland. Madrid dominated almost at will against a very closed Celta but they barely created any scoring chances. Giráldez’s team only arrived twice but both times with danger: the penalty play that was not called and a header from Starfelt that hit the crossbar from above.

In Madrid the general pájara was appreciated. Without Bellingham the team is different, and much worse. In the first half Vinícius was hardly there and he didn’t leave anyone. The whites’ clearest chance was a shot by Brahim that Iván Villar kicked out. The rest were distant shots with little danger. Overall the game was slow.





The second part

Vinícius scored very early

The second half couldn’t have started better for Madrid, who scored in the 47th minute. Mbappé scored for Brahim, on the verge of offside, and he assisted Vinícius, who defined it perfectly. The VAR validated the position of the man from Malaga.

Following the new goal, Madrid put together its best minutes. For the first time the whites moved the ball with depth and meaning. Claudio Giráldez moved the bench to breathe life into his team with a double change: Sotelo and Pablo Durán for Swedberg and Fran Beltrán.

At first it seemed to be of little use because Madrid had two very clear chances, the first a header from Mbappé that went high and above all a one-on-one from Vinícius in which he beat the goalkeeper with a Vaseline but the ball was slow and hit him. time for Starfelt to take him out under sticks.

Celta’s reaction

Marcos Alonso equalized from a penalty

Güler and Camavinga came in for Ceballos and Brahim and Lunin made a save for Hugo Sotelo. By then the stands were already having fun applauding Marcelo, who could be seen waving from the video scoreboards.

A great play between Mbappé and Vinícius ended in a goal by Güler, but it was annulled by the VAR due to offside by Mbappé. Celta found their goal in the 83rd minute through Bamba after a poor ball delivery by Camavinga, who gave the ball away.

There were five minutes left and the whistling started. In the 90th there was a penalty for Celta for Asencio knocking down Bamba. Marcos Alonso tied with the Bernabéu on fire.





The extension

Endrick double

Bellingham then left for Fran García. Madrid dominated the first half of extra time, but with the tired teams there were no chances. Rodrygo entered for Vinícius. As soon as the second half began, Endrick scored with a left foot, then Valverde with a whip of his own and again Endrick, with a backheel. Madrid put distance, now definitive. He went to the quarterfinals after getting a big scare.