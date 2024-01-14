With videosReal Madrid has won the Supercopa de España for the thirteenth time in club history. Thanks to Brazilian stars Vinícius Júnior (hat-trick in the first half) and Rodrygo, Carlo Ancelotti's team won 4-1 against rival FC Barcelona in El Clásico in Riyadh.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22:31
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Real #Madrid #wins #Spanish #Super #Cup #Vinicius #painful #evening #Frenkie #Jong #Barcelona
Leave a Reply