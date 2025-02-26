A Real Madrid with an alignment of circumstances took an important step towards the final of the Cup by winning in Anoeta for a goal of difference and a defensive approach playing against a very intense and dominating real society, but denied before the goal, crashed again and again before a great lunin, which supplied Curtois excellently, something that has already happened throughout the past season.

The great novelty in Madrid was the one that Vinícius exercised as a captain, the first time it happened in his career, something that went through not playing any of the four official captains: Carvajal, Modric, Lucas Vázquez and Valverde. The bracelet gave the Brazilian the possibility of speaking with the referee, the Murcia Sánchez Martínez. The Seven of Real Madrid only protested him once vehemently in the first half when he claimed a penalty not granted by Pusch of Aramburu.

The songs

“Asencio Muére” was chanted by a public sector

The game was played with a public sector chanting “Asencio Muérete”, a constant that sung the Canary in some fields of Spain. In the 40th minute, at the instances of Vinícius, Sánchez Martínez applied the protocol and ordered the game to stop and asked the field delegate to be announced by the video delegate that if said songs continued suspended the game.

Like every time Madrid goes to Anoeta the game was very fought. It was a very different Madrid from the usual because Arda Güler and Endrick played out. With Mbappé and Valverde in Madrid, another novelty was to see Asencio from the right side, a position in which he suffered more than in Central. The Royal Society played the game that wanted, with Take Kubo, moving very well along the right and between lines and with a very high pressure. Already in minute three the Japanese forced a great stop to Lunin.

The goal

Endrick marked Bellingham’s pass

The fate for Madrid was that in full work of stopping the Real, on the first time he had to throw the counter, in the 18th minute, he was lethal. Vinícius stole a ball to Zubimendi and Bellingham put a long pass that reached Endrick, which was planted before Remiro and beat him with a shot adjusted to the stick with his left.

In the first half there was only another occasion for Madrid but it was very clear, another against which he left Vinícius before the Donostiarra goalkeeper, who took a great hand and sent the ball to the corner. From there to rest there was only constant harassment to the goal of Madrid, with all its players dedicated to defensive work. Madrid lasted the ball and both Güler and Asencio suffered the unspeakable by their side. The Canarian also loaded with a yellow and after the break was replaced by Lucas Vázquez.

The second part

Many occasions and no goal

The second part began with two very clear occasions for the Real, again the two aborted by Lunin. In the first one he made a handball stop to Oyarzabal and then covered a very dangerous shot from Kubo. The replica was Endrick, which a minute later caught a vinícius ball, stirred and threw a violet auction to the crossbar.

From the ten minutes Madrid balanced the game more but still living uneasy. A pass back from Fran García almost cost him the tie. Kubo continued to create a lot of danger and Ancelotti reacted with a very conservative change. He removed Enrick by Alaba.

He did not seem like a great idea for whites because he only served to polish more to Madrid and because against Endrick, although he is a very intermittent player, when he appears it is more dangerous than a piranha. It entered the last ten minutes with the Royal besieging the Madrid area, which found a hazardous in a pit of Bellingham that Remiro took the corner in a display of reflexes.

In 83, Brahim and Rodrygo entered Vinícius and Güler, who had had a very unfortunate night. Remiro denied the goal to Bellingham again and Madrid had to settle for 0-1, well but of course not definitive.