Real Madrid does not argue. And little did Athletic discuss him, except in the last blinks. In the Real only the result is debated, the route does not matter. Nothing of monsergas on the style and other bagpipes, defend intramuros the madridistas. It doesn’t matter that from some sectors the game against them is affected, as if it were a minor matter of pedestrian teams. But Ancelotti’s team does not lack resources. Win in a thousand ways. If they don’t let him fly, as Athletic did while he kept his pulse, he shoots ex officio. From the trade of encyclopedic soccer players like Modric, Kroos, Benzema… With more solvency than anything else, he sent Marcelino’s team to hell. It was a choral performance, this time without Vinicius’s rattle, but on Modric’s shoulders and with Courtois’s support.

0 Unai Simón, De Marcos, Íñigo Martínez, Yeray, Balenziaga (Yuri, min. 57), Dani García, Berenguer (Nico Williams, min. 45), Muniain (Nico Serrano, min. 80), Oier Zarraga (Vesga, min. 57), Williams and O. Sancet (Raúl García, min. 57) two Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vázquez (Nacho, min. 90), Alaba, Eder Militao, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Benzema, Vinicius Junior (Marcelo, min. 85) and Rodrygo (Federico Valverde, min. 63) goals 0-1 min. 37: Modric. 0-2 min. 51: Benzema. Referee Cesar Soto Grado Yellow cards Dani García (min. 76) and Yeray (min. 89) red cards Eder Militao (min. 86)

The Belgian had an alert, with a last-minute penalty in favor of Raúl García after a clear hand by Militão, and resolved it with a rebound with the left boot. Courtois, even for a second, is always there. His save cleared up any final dream of the rojiblancos.

As much as Athletic pressed until the end, the Spanish Super Cup was white. The lions stayed one step away, which does not diminish the strength of this dynastic and universally unique club. Athletic competed well, with curdled people and others with good looks that are yet to come. But it is not a categorical team, especially when they have to send in attack. It has its veins, but it is separated by steps from this Madrid in which the majority adds and adds whatever the format of the match.

God doesn’t run here! In Riyadh, nobody concealed the slogan. The same for Athletic as for Real Madrid. Two teams that like to shorten their attacks. For something there were no wills from Vinicius and Williams, kites from both teams. They are not groups that like to sing a lullaby with the ball, they are the wick to put together the cue. Not in this final, neutralized each other for much of the match. All forced to express themselves in more static attacks, to break into locked rooms. Marcelino’s box was not uncovered, always with several riot police behind the ball. A carbon copy of his rival. A solid game, altered by the action of Alaba, who bounced the ball off the support arm on the ground. The arbitration directors on duty maintain that this is no longer a penalty. So be it… unless some hero changes his mind on the fly. Let no one rule it out.

No one had options to play solitaire. Vinicius turned off, without a clue, only Rodrygo had horizons. With no free lane Williams, Athletic gravitated towards Sancet, a player with a repertoire and very clever in finding the space where a pin would not thread. All even, without many warnings for Unai Simón and much less for Courtois. Real Madrid, at the mercy of Kroos’s zenithal view and Modric’s infinite observatory. Rarely have you seen a footballer who runs as much as he thinks. With the Croatian on the pitch, it is always conceivable that there is more than one Modric, many Modrics. The Modric Peter Pan with a youthful spirit that moves through all sectors as if at this point he should earn the beans of each day. And there is the dean Modric in a top hat, and the one who deciphers the game by heart. Modric is FOOTBALL. The player of the tournament.

With Athletic in a convoy plan, fastened at the rear and without adventures, the clash ran without flare-ups, everything very tied, when Rodrygo accelerated down the right side of the white attack. The red and white defense sank a lot. There was no reason, since Benzema was hardly seen in the jungle trench of Unai. Consequently, Marcelino’s sentinels did not intimidate Modric, who, as has been said since time immemorial, is not exactly a leg. It is true that the Croatian had not scored throughout the course, but Modric, with obedient feet, can be clinical. It was. His surgeon shot was impossible for Unai. A warped shot from Sancet closed the first act, in which Madrid, that Madrid that had to be measured without an open field, had more grounds. Athletic, a well-structured team, lacks drums at the forefront.

waist and jaw

Real did not delay after the break. With a ruling air, he again managed the match with ease. Nothing sublime, but firm. To seal the victory, a hand from Yeray, who stuck an arm into the wind in a shot by Benzema. A look at VAR and penalty. Unai stretched out like a slingshot, but Benzema’s rush overcame him. Final stocking in the white satchel. The lions had to row, but there was no gap in the ranks of Ancelotti’s men, a musketeer formation when it comes to huddle together and let the game sail smoothly.

Marcelino’s intervention was of no use to Athletic, with Nico Williams, Raúl García and Yuri recruited into the ranks. Then Madrid emerged from the withdrawal, that Real that goes to the ropes and awaits the final hook. Athletic charged and charged, but his adversary did not lack waist, jaw and cuff for resistance. Fuck the method. This is going to win, they underline in the white house. This is how Madrid wins, at least this Madrid once again enthroned in a tournament after a dry season. His 12th Super Cup.

