Real Madrid wins and remains in the lead in Spain

Real Madrid came back to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at home and continue leading the league standings, on the fifth day of the Spanish championship.

Real Sociedad took the lead with a goal from Ander Barrenetxea (5), but Federico Valverde equalized (46) and Joselu made it 2-1 (60) which marked the white team’s fifth victory in five games before hosting Unión Berlin on Wednesday in the Champions.

The victory allows the meringues to retain the league leadership which Barça had provisionally taken from them on Saturday with their 5-0 win over Betis. Real Madrid came out very vertically to look for Real Sociedad’s goal, but the Basques soon took the lead on the scoreboard in a match in which goalkeepers Kepa and Álex Remiro were the heroes.

Take Kubo put a ball into the heart of the area where Barrenetxea appeared to shoot from point-blank range. Kepa was able to stop the first shot, but his rebound was picked up again by ‘Barrene’ to repeat and make it 1-0 (5). The Japanese, who was a headache for the Merengue defense, was about to make it 2-0, but his shot was rejected by Kepa and the rebounded ball was sent to the clouds by Barrenetxea (29)

Real Madrid went in search of an equalizer with deep passes and runs down the flanks against a Real Sociedad that tried to slow down the game. Valverde’s quick goal after the break with a hard shot (46) propelled a

Real Madrid that took control of the match. The locals kept Real Sociedad away from their goal, who had a harder time reaching Kepa’s domain due to the intense merengue pressure.

Joselu then appeared, who in the first half had hit the crossbar with a ball, to head a Fran García cross from the left into the back of Real’s goal (60).

Behind on the scoreboard, Real Sociedad refreshed their attack to go forward, but did not find a way to overcome a Real Madrid that focused more on defending to end up taking the victory.



