The Real Madrid won 2-0 on their visit to Athletic in Bilbao and keeps up with Barcelona, ​​the Laliga leader with a three-point advantage, who suffered to beat Getafe 1-0 at the Camp Nou.

The French Karim Benzema (25) and the German Toni Kroos (90) were the authors of the goals for a Real Madrid that in this way improves the image offered a week ago in Riyadh, when they lost the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona (3-1).

Earlier, Barcelona defeated a tough Getafe with a solitary goal from Pedri González (25). After these results, Barcelona has 44 points, compared to 41 for Real Madrid.

Real Sociedad is third with 38 units and Atlético de

Madrid, distanced by 13 points from the leader and by 7 from the San Sebastian team.

white romp

After the poor results of Real Madrid in recent weeks, the coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to leave two regular starters on the bench, Luka Modric and Toni Kroosto play in the middle with Camavinga, Ceballos and Valverde, with Marco Asensio accompanying Benzema and Vinicius in attack.

As usual in San Mamés, Athletic put a lot of pressure on Real Madrid and had chances to score a goal, but they failed in what the white team stands out for: efficiency against the opposing goal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team, which had just given a very bad image in the final of the Super Cup and in the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey against Villarreal, despite the fact that they qualified after coming back from 2-0 and winning 3-2, they improved their performance and put the ghost of a crisis away.

In Barcelona, ​​the team coached by Xavi Hernández did the minimum to beat Getafe (16th), who deserved more, especially in the second half, having several chances to have taken at least one point from the Camp Nou.

In the other results on Sunday, Villarreal (5th, tied on points with Atlético) defeated Girona (16th) 1-0 thanks to a penalty scored by Dani Parejo at the end of the game and adds three points that allow him to continue in the fight for the Champions League. Osasuna (7th with 28 points) drew a draw on their visit to bottom club Elche, which is still without victory after 18 days of the championship.

