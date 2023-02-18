He real Madrid took three difficult points at El Sadar against Osasuna (0-2) thanks to goals from Valverde and Asensio in the final minutes that unblocked a highly contested clash that charged the whites with morale.

The first moments of the duel went to the right side of the capital team with a Vinicius who wanted to throw the team on his back in the absence of Benzema and Kroos.

The Brazilian had the first chance on his boots in minute 10, but a successful Sergio Herrera won him one on one.

An uncomfortable Madrid

Real Madrid did not seem entirely comfortable with an Osasuna that took possession shortly after starting. Budimir took away a sung goal from Torró when the midfielder came from behind to finish off with a header at will.

El Sadar lit up every time his team was around the rival area, aware of the importance of their support in this type of match. Osasuna shielded himself when defending. Arrasate closed his goal with a line of five footballers to complicate the work of the current league champions.

Modric and Ceballos they were not in the game. Problems for Real Madrid. Abde offered a good ball to Budimir. The Croatian, with everything in favor for a good shot from the front, failed to send the ball between the three sticks. Vinícius captured the wrath of the Navarrese fans and the match ended goalless at half-time.

The whites had 45 minutes left to fix the situation and not say goodbye almost definitively to the title. Rodrygo tried his luck after the restart with a shot with the inside of his right foot that brushed past Herrera’s left post.

Everytime that Vinicius He caught the ball with spaces, the alarms were activated in Osasuna. The Brazilian got away from two markers to perfection to be left alone in front of Herrera. He wanted to dribble past the goalkeeper instead of shooting and the play did not come to fruition. Osasuna carried out a dizzying counter that Moi Gómez finished off with a left-footed shot to a post.

Immediately afterwards, Moncayola hooked a powerful right hand that was about to enter. Real Madrid let themselves go without imposing their quality. The duel of the night was carried out by Herrera and Vini. The young striker came face to face with the goalkeeper again, but luck was not with him and his rival guessed his intention.

When things looked worse for Real Madrid, the white team had a flash of light. Valverde came from behind to strike effectively into the net in the 78th minute after a great assist from Vinicius.

The referee disallowed the Brazilian’s goal in added time, but Asensio sealed the game at 0-2 after an assist from the Uruguayan Álvaro Rodríguez, who made his LaLiga debut with Real Madrid.

Synthesis

0 – Osasuna: Herrera; Moncayola, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Moi Gómez, Torró (Kike García, m. 84), Darko (Aimar, m. 71); Rubén García (Diego Moreno, m. 63), Budimir, Abde (Barja, m. 84).

2 – Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho (Carvajal, m. 76), Militao, Rüdiger, Alaba; Ceballos (Asensio, m. 65), Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Rodrygo (Álvaro Martín, m. 88), Vinícius. Goals: 0-1. m.78: Valverde. 0-2, m.92: Asensio.

EFE

