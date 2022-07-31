Real Madrid showed yesterday that they are ready for the season after beating Juventus without complications. The Italians were counting on Pogba’s significant loss, but they couldn’t even shoot on goal, at no point were they a rival for the Whites.
The influx to the meeting should be highlighted, since the Rose Bowl in Pasadena had 93,702 spectators in the stadium, which shows that the fans for soccer in the United States are greater every day. In fact, this influx broke the 2022 record, being the game with the most spectators in a stadium throughout the year.
The match did not disappoint and especially Real Madrid wanted to offer a lot of football. The Whites went ahead with a penalty in the 19th minute, through Benzema, who did not miss his chance with the goal. Far from Ancelotti’s men conforming, they continued to attack and create danger, in fact they finished with 13 shots in total, to Juventus’ 5.
In the second half Real Madrid’s monologue continued, the Italians were unable to take the ball away from him, and in minute 69, with a great team move, Asensio vindicated himself with a goal that practically sealed the match.
With the 2-0, Juventus dedicated themselves to defending the result so as not to be beaten, while Ancelotti gave the opportunity to several players with fewer minutes. Real Madrid’s victory shows that they are ready to face the real competition, and in the coming days they will have to travel to Helsinki to play the European Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt, the team that won the Europa League last season.
It is unlikely that there will be any changes to the Whites’ squad between now and August 10, but the truth is that after the friendlies, Real Madrid have shown that they have a team ready to compete for anything.
