Real Madrid will be the first team to test the new technology designed to detect offside automatically. The whites face Eintracht Frankfurt next week to be crowned European champions.
This meeting will be the starting signal for this revolutionary technology that, like the vast majority of innovations, comes to replace the workforce with the ability to err by electronic instruments that enjoy absolute reliability.
UEFA will use this Super Cup final as a final test to verify the quality of its new invention. The objective is to progressively introduce it in the different championships managed by the entity.
“UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the referees’ work. This innovative system will allow VAR teams to quickly and accurately determine offside situations, improving the flow of the game and the consistency of decisions,” said UEFA Chief Referee Roberto Rosetti.
According to the scant information that UEFA has provided so far, the model is designed to make the decision without fear of error in just 25 seconds thanks to the 12 cameras perfectly placed under the roof of the stadium.
The team led by Carlo Ancelotti will serve, along with Eintracht Frankfurt, as a guinea pig for the largest European football organization. The multiple tests carried out corroborate the reliability of the technology, but there is already a desire within the hobby to verify for their own eyes the possibility of never making a mistake again in terms of centimeters that throughout history have, even, ended up handing out trophies to groups that did not deserve it.
