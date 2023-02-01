Fran García will wear the Real Madrid jersey from June 30. Martín Presa, president of Rayo Vallecano, confirmed on the ‘El Partidazo de COPE’ program that the franjirroja entity and the Chamartín club have reached an agreement for the left-back to return to the place where he was formed, so the footballer born in Bolaños de Calatrava (Ciudad Real) will be the first signing of the whites for the coming season.

Real Madrid had been considering for months the possibility of incorporating Fran García, a youth squad player who joined Valdebebas at the age of 13 and who made his debut with the first team in a Copa del Rey match played against Melilla in 2018, into their ranks. before going to Rayo, first on loan and later transferred. The club chaired by Florentino Pérez then kept 50% of the rights to the winger, whose termination clause with Rayo amounted to 10 million euros.

The entry into action last week by Bayer Leverkusen, which informed Rayo Vallecano of its intention to pay the clause to recruit Fran García immediately, precipitated the events. Real Madrid informed Rayo that they had the footballer for the next campaign and the agreement between the two entities is already a fact. «Fran García will go to Real Madrid at the end of this season. We have reached an agreement,” revealed Martín Presa on Cadena COPE.

More than a hundred games with Rayo



Rayo’s chief executive thanked Real Madrid for letting him keep the footballer until the end of this campaign, since he is a key piece in Andoni Iraola’s scheme and makes up with Álvaro García one of the fashionable couples of Spanish football. «We have had a risky situation and we must recognize, it is fair, the lordship with which Real Madrid has behaved in the operation. They have tried to avoid weakening a rival in this market. Probably, for them it would have been the best at a sporting level. Real Madrid is a noble club and we must thank them,” he said.

Fran García has played 103 games with Rayo Vallecano, in which he has scored three goals and provided eight assists. An international with the lower categories of the Spanish team, he joined the Real Madrid academy in 2013, going through all the lower divisions until his promotion to Castilla in 2018. Although he was on the radar of several teams, his dream was always to return to Chamartín and you will be able to see it fulfilled as of June 30. He will sign for five seasons. The intention of the club chaired by Florentino Pérez is for him to stay in the squad and reinforce a demarcation in which the whites currently only have Ferland Mendy.