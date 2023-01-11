The eleven meters had to decide a flat match between Real Madrid and Valencia. Ancelotti’s men continue to have problems in defense, the Militao-Rudiger pairing hasn’t quite settled down. The German is not quite the player he promised to be. He hasn’t finished adapting to playing with two center-backs and you see youth mistakes in every game.
Benzema took the lead on the scoreboard from eleven metres. Militao drew a ball from the field itself to leave Karim in goal, who was run over from behind him. It was 1-0 on the scoreboard halfway through the game, but it only took 25 seconds of the second half for Ché to put the tables on the scoreboard. The tables came with Luka Modric already on the field. Camavinga started to play in the Croatian position, something incomprehensible. Ancelotti has made it clear that he does not have confidence in the Frenchman as a pivot. He preferred to fry Kroos at the start of the ball before Eduardo occupied that position. He was not even able to appear in the image in the elaboration of the team’s game, he was a disaster in the defensive zone and could have been sent off, he continues going to the ball without knowledge.
The eleven meters were decisive. Valencia, which started with a lot of impetus, sinned precisely for that. Eray Comet sent the ball sky high and condemned the team led by Gennaro Gatusso. Real Madrid did not miss a single shot and Courtois stopped Gayá’s last shot “lo Panenka”. Real Madrid is already waiting for Barcelona or Betis in the final.
#Real #Madrid #play #final #Spanish #Super #Cup #Ancelotti #men #agree #penalties
Leave a Reply